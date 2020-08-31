Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 11:35 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Ninth Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:33 p.m. to the 100 block of Boughton Street for a male who was treated, but not transported.

— Wednesday at 3:35 p.m. to County Highway A in Jefferson County for a male.

— Wednesday at 4:41 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:19 p.m. to the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive for a male.

— Thursday at 9:03 a.m. to the 700 block of Woodbridge Trail for a male.

— Thursday at 12:21 p.m. to the 500 block of Boulder Road for a male.

— Thursday at 2:05 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Thursday at 3:20 p.m. to the 1500 block of Doctors Court for a female.

— Thursday at 7:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Friday at 12:38 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Saturday at 4:04 p.m. to the N900 Block of Walton Road for a female.

— Saturday at 4:35 p.m. to the W3800 block of Highway O for a female.

— Saturday at 7:01 p.m. to the North Church Street roundabout for a motorcycle accident but no patient was found.

— Saturday at 9:03 p.m. to the W5500 block of Highway CW for a male.

— Sunday at 1:18 a.m. to the 600 block of Lafayette Street for a male.

— Sunday at 1:43 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 16 and Boulder Road for a a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 11:42 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a natural gas leak.

— Saturday at 11:18 a.m. to the 200 block of West Have Drive for a fire alarm activation caused by burned food.

— Saturday at 7:57 p.m. to the 800 block of Richards Avenue to check a burn complaint.

