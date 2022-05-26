JEFFERSON — Hiring from within its departmental ranks, the Jefferson Police and Fire Commission has selected former Capt. Alan Richter as the city’s next chief of police.
Richter succeeds former Chief Ken Pileggi.
“It is with great honor and humility that I have been appointed chief of police for the City of Jefferson,” Richter said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the community’s leaders and stakeholders as I have done for the past 17 years.”
Richter brings experience that dates back to June of 2005 as he replaces the outgoing Pileggi. Pileggi has yet to announce where he will continue his career due to a confidentiality agreement. Richter’s appointment was effective immediately.
“Al is a good guy and will provide our department with sound, stable leadership,” said Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag.
As described in his resume, Richter is, “a people-focused police leader, who is a humble, capable, competent and efficient person who others tend to trust in decisions.”
Richter said he is a police leader with an unwavering work ethic, “who is quiet, considers information and has a sobering effect on discussions.”
He is also a “devoted, loyal and committed employee of the City of Jefferson and the Jefferson Police Department ... A leader of police who has made it a habit of making deliberate choices guided by sound reason, professional ethics and personal character,” his resume asserts.
Richter said his skills and abilities include his ability to apply principles and practices in leadership, ability to effectively manage employee relations, assess and manage organizational behavior, experience and ability to perform human resource management, strategic planning and management and job design management. He is also well-versed in budgeting and statistical management.
In his time with the Jefferson Police Department, Richter has worked as a liaison to the chief of police of Jefferson and the department’s staff.
“He has attended city council and department head meetings in the absence of the chief,” Richter’s resume stated.
Richter said he has worked cooperatively with the chief of police to develop capital budget requests.
Richter has also been Jefferson County Chief and Sheriff’s Association representative to the Jefferson County Justice Collaborating Council.
He has also been Jefferson Police Department representative to the Jefferson County Drug Coalition.
“The citizens of Jefferson can take pride in the hard-working officers of the Jefferson Police Department who strive every day to make Jefferson safe,” Richter said Wednesday. “I believe the heart of every police department is the patrol officer who responds to emergency calls for service, enters into unknown situations,and is there for our citizens any time, day or night.”
Richter said the challenges he and his colleagues face, as law enforcement as a whole, continue to be recruitment and retention of patrol officers, deputies and troopers.
“And I will strive to recruit and develop from the local Jefferson community our future officers who have a strong personal bond to the City of Jefferson as I do,” he said.
