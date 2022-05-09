Fire danger high across the state

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.
A high pressure system will continue to bring dry conditions and low humidity. Winds picked up Sunday and became gusty in parts of the state. This, in combination with warmer temperatures, will create near-critical fire conditions, especially up north.
Areas with very high danger include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.
All DNR issued annual and special burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns are suspended in these counties where the DNR has burning permit authority.
The DNR has responded to 265 wildfires burning more than 440 acres so far this year. Most of these were related to debris burning, which is the No. 1 cause of wildfires.
Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. To help keep Wisconsin residents safe, the DNR is asking people to avoid all outdoor burning including limiting the use of campfires. Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.
