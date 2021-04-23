Lifeguarding Class — Registration is currently being accepted and all registration materials, including prerequisite requirements, are available at the office and online. Participants must be 15 years-old by the completion of this class. Class dates and times are: Tuesday, May 25 from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Additional, independent coursework is done online outside of class time. Fee is $200. Grants are available for those who commit to, and maintain, an employment agreement with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. The required manual for the course is available online, but if a print copy is desired, there is a $40 fee. Registration deadline is May 20, or when class is filled. Maximum of 10 students. Priority registration will be given to candidates committing to work for the department this summer.
May Parent/Child Art Class — Wendy McDonnell of Set Apart Art, is the instructor who will take participants, step-by-step, through the process of completing side-by-side, lady bugs in grass in an acrylic painting. Paint with a loved one and create a Mother’s Day gift. $28 covers two people painting. The event is May 1 at 1 p.m. and is open to participants eight years and older and children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. COVID-19 considerations are in effect and participants are asked to measure body temperature to ensure that no fever is present. Sit in designated areas. Masks are required.
Rock River Day Camp Junior Leaders – Pre-teens/teens who aged out of camp, but who still would like to go, may want to consider becoming a Junior Leader. It allows kids to still be a part of camp, while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior Leaders support Day Camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed 6th through 8th Grades are eligible. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $75/week. Face masks are required.
Rock River Day Camp — Kids in 4K through fifth grade are invited to experience a camp adventure in their own back yard — Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and much more. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $100/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Face masks are required.
Youth Baseball/Girls Fastpitch Softball Registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides youth the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Further information regarding all age group levels, as well as registration are available online.
Indoor pickleball court — The Riverside Park dance floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. The limit is six participants per time slot. Note that play will be altered due to the 10-foot ceiling, there is no heat and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, symptoms will be checked prior to participating. Players must social distance while sitting out. Face masks are required.
Aquatic center — The Watertown Aquatic Center is scheduled to open June 4 through Aug. 22. Hours will be 1-6 p.m. daily, with adult lap swim Monday through Saturday, 12-1 p.m. Daily admission prices for ages 1 and older are $4/city residents and $5/non-city residents. Season Passes are available. Forms are available online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us or at the Park and Rec Office. Individual Season Passes may be conveniently purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and Family Season Passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, at the Park and Registration Department Office. $5 off Aquatic Center Season passes if purchased by May 6. A reminder that Season Passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Indoor pool — The indoor pool will be closed through May 2 for maintenance and repairs. Lap Swim/Water/Aqua Jogging will resume in May.
Registration info — Registration is currently being accepted for all programs at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
