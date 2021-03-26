Spring Break Drive-In Family Bingo — There will be bingo in the parking lot. Each family will stay in their cars and hear city officials call the numbers over the car radio. They will then keep track on their Bingo sheets, and beep the horn when they get a Bingo. City workers will bring prizes to the winning cars. The event is on Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee is $5 per vehicle, and pre-registration is due by Monday, March 29 at noon.
Rock River Day Camp — Kids in 4K through fifth grade are invited to experience a camp adventure in their own back yard — Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and much more. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $100/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Face masks are required.
Spring Family Activity — Bingo is set for the entire family. Enjoy spending time together while completing a Bingo (or 2 or 3 or blackout). Each completed Bingo gives a chance to win the grand prize — a Parks and Rec Gift Certificate. There is no fee for this activity.
Adult Softball Leagues — The department is currently accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, and American League is on Wednesday nights, May through August.
April Art Class — Wendy McDonnell of Set Apart Art is the instructor who will take each participant, step-by-step, through the process of completing a yellow flower bouquet in a watering can. It will be a 12 by 12-inch acrylic painting. This event will take place on Saturday, April 10 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Cost is $28. Open to participants ages 16 and older and minors need parent permission. Participants are asked to measure their body temperature before attending to ensure no fever is present, and sit in a designated area at the event. Masks will be required.
Youth Baseball/Girls Fastpitch Softball Registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides youth the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Further information regarding all age group levels, as well as registration are available online.
Indoor pickleball court — The Riverside Park dance floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. The limit is six participants per time slot. Note that play will be altered due to the 10-foot ceiling, there is no heat and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, symptoms will be checked prior to participating. Players must social distance while sitting out. Face masks are required.
Indoor pool — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the water. Participants must provide their own face masks. Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed; changing facilities are not available. Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Family Puzzle Contest — Home Edition — It will be a race to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle and the families that finish the puzzle in the fastest times will receive prize packages. All families get to keep the puzzles. The contest will take place remotely at the participants’ homes April 2-4. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before April 2. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family.
Pool Season passes — Season Passes are now available for this year. Forms are available at the indoor pool or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual Season Passes may be conveniently purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and Family Season Passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, in the secure drop box at the park and recreation department office. Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Registration info — Registration is currently being accepted for all programs at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.