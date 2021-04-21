MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced fire danger is very high and high across the state.
Sunday’s forecast calls for elevated fire weather, including low relative humidity and increasing southwest winds. Be aware of rapidly changing fire conditions.
Areas with very high danger include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.
Areas with high fire danger today include Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.
It’s been a busy wildfire season in Wisconsin so far. During the first week of April alone, 161 wildfires burned more than 1,000 acres; 19 buildings were destroyed and another 179 were threatened by the flames but saved with fire suppression efforts.
The main fire causes have been debris burning and equipment, accounting for more than half of the fires. However, the two largest fires so far this spring in Juneau and Waukesha counties ignited along railroads.
Recent rain had given the state a bit of a reprieve, but the dead grass, leaves and pine needles have dried out and are ready to ignite once again.
April is the busiest month for wildfires in our state. Stay vigilant with any outdoor flames, smoke, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use. Put off burning your debris pile until the vegetation “greens up,” or becomes less dry after spring rains.
