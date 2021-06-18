When a handful of residents complained to the common council Monday about the noise associated with a weekend boxing event put on by Jorge Monterrey, he didn’t waste any time introducing himself to them.
“I started by telling them, ‘You did a good job coming to the meeting and speaking to the council members’,” he said. “It was cool seeing people going from frustrated to kind. When people communicate, positive things can happen.”
Monterrey is the owner of the Defense Combatives in Watertown. He is also the co-owner of The Bar, where he and Misti Hawn also own Kiss My Axe inside The Market, 210 S. Water St.
Monterrey helped to organize and hold BorderWars, an amateur boxing event outside of The Bar June 12. He said Watertown has a history of being a fight town with a very successful boxing program. Monterrey said it’s time to bring that back.
Watertown resident Charles Smith, who resides across the street in The Globe Apartments from The Market, said the event was too loud for his liking.
“The music was loud. The men and women attending the event were just as loud,” Smith said. “People start up their motorcycles and continue revving them. I felt like I was at the boxing event myself.”
However, The Bar was cited for noise Saturday.
According to the police blotter from 9:49 p.m. June 12, an officer noted, “The noise level is bordering on excessive.”
Gerri Bauer, who also resides at The Globe, told council members Monday she was collecting signatures to get the noise to stop.
“I am going to continue to get signatures until this stops or they get out,” she said. “I’m not going to tolerate this anymore.”
Bauer said she can hear music coming from The Bar on a weekly basis.
“The music is so loud it makes the walls vibrate knocking things off them,” she said.
Bauer said she keeps her television volume at a reasonable level, but since The Bar came in, she finds herself increasing it to a higher volume.
“I shouldn’t have to keep my windows and doors closed when the weather is so nice out,” she said. “Unacceptable! Turn it down! Good Lord!”
While in her apartment, Bauer said she turned on her decimal application on her phone and it registered 70.
“It was 70 in my apartment,” she said. “I wasn’t doing anything. I didn’t have anything on. I can’t imagine what the decibels were at the (boxing) event.”
Bauer said the Globe Apartment residents and Monterrey need to find a compromise.
“If we’re going to compromise turn the music down,” she said. “I enjoy music too, but not that loud.”
Anita Achammer, who also lives at The Globe, said she’s hard of hearing, but needed to turn on an oscillating fan so she could drown out the music and fall asleep.
Globe resident Madeleine Wieder also spoke out against the noise.
“I’m not here to try and shut down a business, but good grief — turn it down,” she said. “I’m right across the street and can hear the music as if it’s playing in my living room.”
Monterrey said he did speak with the group and handed out his number to each of them so they could come up with a time to meet and discuss the issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.