Educational Foundation announces grant winners

The Educational Foundation of Watertown Inc. has been issuing grants to teachers, both public and private, in the Watertown Unified School District area for several years.
The Educational Foundation of Watertown has a broad mission statement but the focus has been, and will remain in the foreseeable future, the giving of grants to individual teachers to help them acquire tools that might not be available through other avenues.
The commitment is to the teachers and classrooms of the Watertown area.
Teachers of Watertown Public Schools were recipients of a $20,000 award to the school district. This award will support the purchase and implementation of Lexia Software, a tool to personalize literacy instruction in every classroom kindergarten through grade 5. This software will be valuable during fully virtual, blended, or face to face instruction.
In addition, the award will fund mobile hot spots for families with students in grades 6-12 in areas where the internet is limited or non-existent. These tools are valuable to families now and in the future as the eCampus Academy and other online opportunities expand.
Awards to private schools include: Emma Anderson, classroom posters; Kelly Beltz, greenhouse for school garden; Brenda Boettcher; crates for student storage; Gretchen Fiemeyer, digital microscopes; Kathy Fortlage, whiteboards; Janet Garrison, kindergarten activity equipment; Megan Haynes, books for classroom library; Shannon Hoeppner, Chrome books; April Huffstutler, early childhood literacy equipment; Allison Kemp, fence supplies for art class; Jeanne Kionka, book sets; Shannon Krainz, osmo; Cathy Krystowiak, Chrome book; Randy Krystowiak, iPad; Cathy Lemminger, EquatlO Software Program for math; Tori Long, light table; Crystal McMillen, electronic writing tablets; Julia Pasch, early childhood activity materials; Kelly Prekop, listening center; Julie Robinson, sensory bins and items; Jan Schadt, camera; Alissa Schroeder, STEM equipment for classroom; Laura Schultz, tables with whiteboard top; Wendy Smedema, iPad; Emily Vanderhoof, light table; Julia Wackt, library books; Michelle Wegner, listening center; and Maranatha Baptist Academy (Howard, Lawson, Saon, Stroup, Turcotte), personal computer, monitor, webcam.
For giving opportunities and grant information, check out the website edfoundationwttnwi.org or visit the Facebook Fan Page.
Donations can be made to Educational Foundation of Watertown, PO Box 243, Watertown 53094.
