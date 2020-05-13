HUSTISFORD — Despite a community survey showing support for a possible $5 million referendum, Hutisford School Board members decided Monday to hold off on asking taxpayers for help, especially when the nation is seeing its highest unemployment numbers since the Great Depression.
Hustisford School Board President John Bohonek said the district has been discussing the possibility of a referendum since 2006, but then the U.S. was struck by the Great Recession in 2008 and it was tabled.
The referendum is needed for infrastructure and security upgrades to the elementary and high schools.
“Now the economy is in worse condition than it was then,” he said.
Board member Tracy Malterer said there are a number of “heavier unknowns” now than there were in 2006 to 2008.
“We don’t know what state aid will look like. The unemployment rate is up in Dodge County,” she said. “There are people laid off or out of work. I don’t think now is a good time to proceed with a referendum. There are too many unknowns. I don’t say that lightly.”
She said it’s “too risky” to hold a referendum in November.
Fellow board member David Strysick mentioned Dodgeland’s referendum, which passed, but it was approved before COVID-19 really hit the economy. Dodgeland asked voters to approve investment of $17 million for district-wide facility improvements focusing on educational spaces, safety and infrastructure.
Hustisford Schools Superintendent Heather Cramer said Dodgeland’s referendum didn’t have a tax impact on its district’s residents.
“There was also a lot of voting completed for it before COVID-19 came into play,” Cramer said. “If we were to have it in April we need to have everything ready to go in January.”
Malterer said the need for a referendum is needed for Hustisford, but the timing for it is not right.
Cramer said the same.
“The need is not going away, but it’s not in the community’s best interest right now,” she said. “We need to let things settle down.”
Malterer said the Hustisford School District is “back to the basics” and asking for anything above it isn’t right for the taxpayers in the district.
Board member Barbara May said a referendum would be an “impossible sell” with the number of people out of work.
“We’re not dropping the ball here,” Malterer said. “We’re just taking a timeout. We’re not forgetting about it. I want us and the citizens advisory committee to keep discussing it. We need to keep it on our agendas so we can continue to talk about it.”
Cramer said the community showed the district its support for improvements when the community survey was presented to the school board in March.
“We will keep talking about it and getting the things we need lined up for the referendum, but, right now, November is out for a referendum,” Bohonek said. “We’re not letting go of it, but with the economy the way it is right now it makes sense to put it on hold.”
