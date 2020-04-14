Due to the coronoavirus and the "safer at home" order, the City of Watertown has closed its yard waste site on Boomer Street until further notice.
The city is asking residents to either hold on to yard waste until the site is able to re-open or the Street Department will pick up items curbside.
Leaves and grass clippings should be raked to the boulevard and the leaf truck will come around in the same schedule as brush pickup and fall leaf collection.
If you have small twigs or things like plant roots, garden items, etc. they should be bagged and will be collected on this same timeline.
Items that should be bagged (any type of bag is permissible): Small branches (under 4 feet long), long ornamental grasses, sod, plantings, pine needles and root balls.
Items that can be left at the curb without a bag: Leaves, grass clippings and longer branches.
