Watertown’s voter turnout for the April 7 election was 5,408 of 12,235 registered voters, or 44%.
Dodge County Karen Gibson said Monday out of the 48,192 registered voters in the county, 23,323 cast a ballot in the April primary election, which equals a 48% turnout.
“I think that is a pretty good turnout for the county,” she said. “Everything went well for us.”
She said during the April 2016 Presidential Preference Primary 30,900 voted, which is 7,577 more than those who came out to vote in the April 2020 primary.
Jefferson County’s voter turnout was 36% or 17,394 of 48,372 eligible voters April 7.
This total was recorded Monday evening at 7:55 p.m. when almost all votes counted.
