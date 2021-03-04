Fisher Barton awards bonus payment

Fisher Barton, a leading metallurgical science company that develops high wear and cutting components, announced a bonus award payment for all US-based employees.
The bonus payment of $1,250 will be distributed in mid March and represents the company’s gratitude for the employee support and commitment to serving customers during the recent pandemic and time of disruptive business conditions.
Scott Hoffman, Fisher Barton, CEO, said, “On behalf of the company, our board and the Wilkey family, I am pleased to distribute the bonus payment to all of the individuals responsible for enabling Fisher Barton to provide a high level of service to our customers in 2020, despite uncertain demand and choppy production schedules in 2020.
“We are thankful and proud of Fisher Barton’s workforce and truly wanted to acknowledge the many contributions responsible for our continued success and growth. We look forward to continuing the development of innovative and leading edge solutions for our customers in 2021 as we expand our dedicated workforce.”
Fisher Barton based in Watertown, is a metallurgical science innovation partner for high wear and cutting components. Its expertise stems from its employees who understand the behavior of material and the application of proprietary heat treating and thermal spray solutions that reimagine a component’s lifespan beyond the core manufacturing capabilities of stamping, bending, forming, cutting, welding, machining and casting.
The company has eight locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Vietnam that manufacture innovate blades and turf care components, bronze motion control products, industrial knives and various other wear components.
