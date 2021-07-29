Reeseville man allegedly threatens deputies with pitchfork after reported threats at federal building

JUNEAU — A 45-year-old Reeseville man made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Monday after allegedly pulling a pitchfork on deputies who came to check on him after reports he made threats at the state Department of Agriculture office in Madison.
Craig Skalitzky faces a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer. If convicted on the felony charge, he could face up to six years in prison.
Skalitzky appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. He referred Skalitzky for a competency exam and placed him on a $1,000 cash bond. As a condition of his bond, Skalitzky may not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County deputy was dispatched to Skalitzky’s home on County Highway G in the Town of Lowell for a welfare check Friday after receiving a report from the Department of Agriculture. Skalitzky showed up at the Madison USDA office Thursday without an appointment and dropped off a 20-page letter. Within the letter, Skalitzky allegedly made threats and demanded money.
The USDA requested the welfare check because Skalitzky referenced owning firearms. He was banned from USDA properties. Skalitzky was also wanted by Racine County for a misdemeanor bench warrant for charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies arrived at the residence shortly before noon Friday and knocked on the door three times and announced that they were from the sheriff’s office. Skalitzky answered the door with a pitchfork and shouted to the deputies asking them why they were there. He was told that they were checking on him after his trip to Madison, and he asked what was wrong with asking for financial help.
The deputy said there wasn’t an issue with asking for help, but they just wanted to talk, the complaint stated.
Skalitzky became more upset after he was told there was a warrant out for his arrest. He then slammed the door shut, but deputies kicked the door in and could see Skalitzky and the pitchfork. The deputies followed Skalitzky into the residence and one deputy was punched in the head before another deputy deployed his Taser to subdue him, the complaint said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.