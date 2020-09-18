LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School has announced the Lake Mills Rotary students for September.
The students are Kaia Heimstreet and Molly Williams. The seniors attend Tuesday Rotary meetings for a month and are luncheon guests of the Rotary Club.
Heimstreet of Lake Mills, has been in FFA since her freshman year. Her sophomore year she served as sentinel, her junior year she was treasurer and this year she is president.
She also participated in soccer since her freshman year, both club with Rush Wisconsin and school soccer.
She also was in show choir, and member of the equestrian team, mathletes, junior optimists, Tri-M, interact, Spanish Club and Link Crew.
Heimstreet has been a member of the Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club for nine years and currently serving her second term as the club's treasurer. Through 4-H, she participated in many community service projects and is a horseless horse volunteer through the Jefferson County Horse and Pony Project.
After high school she plans to attend a four-year university to major in biochemistry. Her future plans include being a pediatrician.
She enjoys soccer, riding her horse, handing out with friends and putting together puzzles.
Williams is the daughter of Jim and Tara Williams of Lake Mills. In her free time she enjoys photography, playing tennis, volunteering, thrift shopping and hiking.
She was a member of the high school tennis team all four years. She also was a member of the French Club, Spanish Clulb, drama club, ELM club, and forensics. She participated in fall musicals, Interact serving as vice president and president, and was a member of the junior optimists and Link Crew.
She volunteered at the fall festival, the Knickerbocker, Easter egg hunts, and the Big Wheel Race through the Optimist Club.
Williams is a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church and participated in five mission trips.
After high school she plans to attend a four-year university to study international relations in hope of attending law school to become an immigration lawyer.
