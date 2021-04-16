A revered figure in Watertown social circles — limousine driver and owner of Steve’s Limousine Service, Steve Hepp — is calling it a career.
Hepp has spent the past 36 of his 66 years chauffeuring guests around Watertown, the state and Chicagoland, as they sought safe, comfortable and luxurious transportation to airports, sporting events, concerts, weddings — and just about anything.
Since 1985, Hepp’s regular runs have included Lambeau Field, Milwaukee County Stadium and later, Miller Park. He fondly recalls taking parties out to bars and restaurants around Jefferson and Dodge counties for birthdays and anniversaries. He was also entrusted with driving friends and loved ones to funerals.
“I took people to everything you can imagine,” Hepp said Wednesday as he sat at his desk at home near Watertown Municipal Airport.
Hepp was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and as of today, his diverse fleet of vehicles will be liquidated, and his service becomes a fond memory for him, his family, friends and clients.
“The adventure of driving a limo was with people and in meeting new people,” Hepp said. “Ninety-nine percent of them were having fun, so it didn’t matter where you’d go. It was the people having a good time that was the best part.”
Hepp’s story reveals he bumped into the limousine business by accident.
“Back in the 1980s, I ran heavy equipment at the Watertown airport and a limo pulled in and I inquired about what it was like to drive one,” Hepp said, adding that he liked what he heard about rates for travel by limousine back then — $45 per hour. “I thought there was a need for a service like that here, so I bought my first limo and it started from there.”
To this day, Hepp recalls his first customers.
“It was Tim Kuehl, Ione Dehnert and Hazel Krueger,” he said. “All of them owned or tended bars and went out for dinner. They just wanted a day out, in style, and I drove.”
Over the years, Hepp has seen his business grow and evolve.
“From my first limo, the success and need was there, and I expanded my fleet,” he said. “The size of the vehicles really grew and I had Cadillacs, Lincolns busses, vans, sedans and a Hummer. I went through approximately 25 vehicles — not at the same time. I was always looking for newer and larger. My biggest was 16 passengers in the rear. There was always a need for ‘bigger.’”
Hepp always bought vehicles used.
“I found one out in California and I drove that one home,” he said, adding it was such a good deal that the cost of fueling up the gas-guzzler didn’t bother him.
He also recalled purchasing vehicles for his fleet in Arkansas and Florida.
“When you buy a limo, it’s almost always cheaper if you can get them out of a place with a larger population,” he said.
Hepp not only bought his vehicles used, he purchased his chauffeur’s tuxedoes second hand.
“We’d go into Milwaukee and buy complete tux seconds,” he said, adding he never wore a chauffeur’s hat.
Hepp has always liked nice vehicles and being a limousine company owner with a respectable fleet afforded him substantial bragging rights.
“I liked the part of the business where I was meeting people and the prestige of it was a good thing,” he said. “I’m impressed by large, nice vehicles and showing them off is fun.”
The bad parts of the business were the occasional vehicle breakdowns that occurred.
“But I was fortunate to have extra vehicles,” he said, “so if there was a problem, I could handle it with a comparable vehicle.”
The really big years for Hepp’s business included the mid-to-late 1980s.
“When I started, there were very few limos around,” he said. “When I started, I was the only service in Dodge and Jefferson counties. I’ve seen several other companies come and go and they charged less than I did. But I stood my ground and I continued my good, quality service and the others didn’t make it. In the mid-to-late 1990s, the vehicles switched from smaller limos to larger coaches, with room to walk down the middle aisle. Now the pandemic has put the kibosh to a lot of things and you can’t say what the future holds. But time will tell.”
Hepp’s reason for closing his business has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it’s due to his failing health and because he’s almost 67.
“I wanted to retire anyway,” he said, adding that his Silver Eagle Saloon on South Second Street will continue as a family operation.
Over time, limousine demand in the area became great enough for Hepp to hire part-time drivers. He had high praise for these chauffeurs.
“They helped out on nights and weekends. They were devoted, great workers,” he said. “Sometimes I had three drivers and sometimes one, depending on requests.”
When a person has a chance to talk to a limo driver, there are certain questions, of a seamier nature, that can spring to mind. When fielding these inquiries, Hepp maintained the limo driver’s “code of silence” and didn’t tell stories. He also named no names connected to questionable backseat activities. He did say, however, that — amazingly — no one was ever sick in the back of one of his limos.
“In all the years, no,” Hepp said. “People were always very respectful about that. And you know what? Everyone asks me that question.”
The next obvious question everyone wants to know the answer to is, “Who were some of the celebrities you drove around?”
“I did a lot of driving for the bands that played Riverfest,” Hepp said. “I’d take some of them back to Milwaukee and Chicago. I drove Kansas, Foghat, The Turtles and The Platters. It’s a long list. I drove the bigger names and bigger groups that would play the Jefferson and Dodge County fairs. I drove for Roy Clark and Gov. Tommy Thompson. Tommy insisted on riding up front, because that is the way he wanted people to see him. I drove Scott Walker to the VFW on High Road. I drove that race car driver from Cambridge — Matt Kenseth. Some of these are a long time ago.”
Hepp recalled a day spent in Watertown with former Milwaukee Bucks coach Don Nelson.
“Don came to Watertown as part of Farm Aid, and I picked him up and took him around to the bars and restaurants for meet and greets, and interviews,” Hepp said.
In addition to being able to meet, and actually talk casually, with government leaders and celebrities, Hepp revealed that limo drivers — at least up until a few years ago — were able to gain free access to venues and events that others cannot.
“One of the fun things about taking people to Milwaukee County Stadium was that, as a driver, I could go to Gate X and show my business card and get in to the Brewers’ games for free,” he said. “I’d watch the whole game and get back out in time to take my passengers home.”
Hepp also gained free admission to concerts.
“Back in the day, security would comp you at places like the Riverside Theater,” he said. “When I saw Twisted Sister there, the building shook. I met Kenny Rogers on the job. It was the same with football at Lambeau Field — back in the day! Limo and bus drivers were allowed into the event. I got Def Leppard T-shirts for the kids. That was the ‘80s and ‘90s, but those days have changed.”
As Hepp closes out his long and interesting career behind the wheel, he said he will most miss, “the people.”
“They were all — every one of ‘em — awesome,” he said. “I appreciate the business and the faithfulness over all the years. They were all good.”
