HUBBARD — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Halloween crash in the Town of Hubbard.

Authorities were called to County Highway TW, north of State Highway 33, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a one-vehicle crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle appeared to be southbound when it went off the roadway and into a ditch before hitting a power pole.

Two “juvenile” occupants sustained life threatening injuries and were flown by MedFlight to University of Wisconsin Hospital, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

In an early morning update, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one individual has since been pronounced deceased at UW Hospital. The name of the victim was not yet released.

Burnett, Horicon and Hustisford fire departments joined Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam paramedics and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team at the crash scene.

