Single vehicle crash results in fatality By The Daily Times Staff Nov 2, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUBBARD — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Halloween crash in the Town of Hubbard.Authorities were called to County Highway TW, north of State Highway 33, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a one-vehicle crash.According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle appeared to be southbound when it went off the roadway and into a ditch before hitting a power pole.Two “juvenile” occupants sustained life threatening injuries and were flown by MedFlight to University of Wisconsin Hospital, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.In an early morning update, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one individual has since been pronounced deceased at UW Hospital. The name of the victim was not yet released.Burnett, Horicon and Hustisford fire departments joined Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam paramedics and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team at the crash scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Carey Gardiner Mack Robyn M. (Waldoch) Boyd Urgent Care remains closed; no timetable for reopening Death notices for Oct. 21, 2021 Wayne R. Klug Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.