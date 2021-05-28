After years of research and compiling a binder full of correspondence, war service records, and ancestry documents, two Watertown men are determined to find the owner of a British War Medal found in the city more than 40 years ago.
James F. Krueger of Air Park Drive can recall every detail of finding the medal on a work site in the spring of 1980.
Krueger, a retired military man and coin collector, was working for his brother who owned Krueger Builders. The builders were remodeling a kitchen and bedroom at a home at 114 N. Monroe St.
The 1 1/2 story home was constructed in the 1930s.
“I was in charge of replacing the windows,” Krueger said. “I was working on the windows outside and I went inside to do some work.”
When Krueger exited the back door of the home, he found the medal. He put it in his tool box and took it home.
“I scraped off as much mud as I could,” he said. “I knew it was unusual. It didn’t belong where it was at,” he said.
He put the medal in a bowl of water for three days and then carefully scrapped it clean.
On the edge of the coin was an inscription, 141753 PTE. S. Petrowski, 24 Battalion, Victoria Rifles, Canadian.
Krueger put the coin in a safety deposit box, where it remained for many years. “I collect coins and had it with other coins for 40 years.
“When my wife died, I went into the safety deposit box and ‘unearthed’ the medal,” Krueger said. “It was in 2014. That was a long time.”
Krueger took the medal to the Watertown Daily Times. A reporter wrote an article on Krueger, but not on the medal itself.
In August of 2019, Krueger stopped at the Dodge Jefferson Genealogy Society.
“Being retired military and knowing what one needs to go through to get medals, this is important,” Krueger said. “I understand the importance of medals. My entire family is military.”
On one side of the medal is a rider on a horse with the years 1914 and 1918. On the reverse side is the bust of King George V of Great Britian. Along the edge is 141753 PTE. S. Petrowski, 24 Battalion, Victoria Rifles, Canadian Expedition Forces.
According to the notes of Bob Webster of the genealogy society, it is a British War Medal from World War I.
The 24th Battalion was mobilized at Montreal, Quebeck, Canada, and fought as part of the 5tf Infantry Brigade, 2nd Canadian Division.
Webster contacted the Thunder Bay Legion, Branch 5 in Ontario, Canada. He received a return call from the secretary of Branch 5 and was advised it was indeed a British War medal. During World War I, the British military issued more than 6 million medals to their military personal and about 400,000 to Canadian troops.
Webster discovered the veteran was awarded two medals for his service. He had the British War Medal and a Victory Medal. “I don’t know where the other medal is,” Webster said.
According to Canadian military files, Stephan Petrowsky, was 21 when he was registered in the enlistment file. But at discharge, the name was spelled differently, Petrowski.
His address on his enlistment was 11635 W. North Ave., Chicago, Ill. He listed his trade as a candy maker.
He joined the 24th, Bn, CEF in the field March 10, 1916. He was sent to France on May 9, 1916. He was wounded in his leg and returned to Canada to recuperate. No date has been found for when he was released from the Army.
During his search to return the medal to the family, Webster has looked up various similar surnames including Petrowski, Piotrowski, Petrosky, Petrawski, Petruski, Petroske, Petraoski, Pietrawski, Petrow and even Ostrowsky.
Along with conflicting information on the spelling of the name, Webster found inconsistencies about Petrowski. On his enlistment papers, he listed his birth as Dec. 25, 1894 in Kowna Russia and on his return to Chicago listed Dec. 25, 1895 as his birth date Lithuana.
Webster searched through Ancestry.com for many of the serviceman’s family members. He found Stephen Petrowski died in May of 1963 in Camp Lake, Wisconsin. According to his obituary, on Sept. 24, 1929 he married Mary Ann (Jankowski) Kocempa. She had four children prior to her marriage to Petrowski, while Mary and Stephen had one daughter, Lillion Violet Petrowski. She is the closest blood relative to the veteran and was married three times.
One of the step children was Dorothy Marie Kocempa born in 1925 in Cook County Illinois She died in Jefferson in 2001. She married Donald W. Laird in 1943 and had three children.
Dorothy Laird was listed as the renter of the home on Monroe Street when the medal was discovered. Petrowski never lived in Watertown, Webster noted. “Obvious, his heirs brought the medal to Watertown,” he said.
All the children had multiple marriages, Webster said. About a dozen last names are associated with the step children including Felkner, Wadusky, Harvestine, Espisito, Watson, Cook, Lindley, Voelz, Licari, Lindley, Anagenestpouls, and Ciszak.
In his research, he sent a certified letter to Ciszak in Waukesha, who did not respond. He went to Waukesha and spoke to the Ciszak’s husband who then contacted a sibling. The sibling said it was scam.
“Where I was able to find addresses or phone numbers I attempted to make contact,” Webster said. “Letters went unanswered, event though a self-stamped addressed envelope was enclosed. Phone calls went unanswered also.”
Webster is retired from the Watertown Police Department, where he conducted a lot of investigations. “This keeps me going,” he said of the research behind the medal. He has done countless hours of research, mostly on computer, and documented all his work in a large binder.
Trying to locate relatives without birth dates is difficult, he said. He has spent countless hours putting together a binder of all the materials he has discovered, including background on the medal, war service records, and family group sheets.
“Most of the people that would have information (about the medal) are dead,” Krueger noted “I hope this shakes something out of the woods,” he said of this article.
Krueger noted the medal is more than 100 years old. “And it is in great shape.
“You have done a lot of work on this my friend,” Krueger told Webster.
“If I was part of this family, I would be thrilled to have the medal back in the family,” Webster said.
If anyone has information about the family, they can contact Webster at 920-261-3076.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.