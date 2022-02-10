The annual Dodge County Meat and Animal Sale Committee’s Trivia Night Fundraiser will be held March 12 at Waterloo High School.
Funds raised at the trivia night will help support enhancements to the lamb and beef barns at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
Through two previous trivia fundraisers raising more than $40,000, entire barns have been upgraded and pens have been replaced for the swine.
Ventilation systems were also installed within the fairgrounds’ swine barn, helping to keep those animals more comfortable – especially during the warm fair season. Similar updates will be made possible in the lamb and beef barns with funds raised from this event. Electrical upgrades will also be completed in the beef barns.
“The Dodge County Meat Animal Sale Committee does its best to improve what we already have to make the best better for the kids of Dodge County”, said Eric Salmi, a swine superintendent at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. The committee consists of nine adults representing swine, lambs, and beef and 12 youth from across Dodge County.
Teams are to arrive at the Waterloo High School Gymnasium, 813 N. Monroe St., anytime after 4 p.m., with the trivia fun beginning at 6:30 p.m. Fundraising festivities will also kick-off after doors open with bucket raffles, silent auction items and 50/50 raffles. Cash, checks and electronic payments will be accepted for fundraising activities during the event. Individuals interested only in fundraising opportunities can feel free to attend the event, as trivia participation is not required.
Teams check-in at the front desk to receive their sheet of 25 tie-breaker questions. The trivia sheet must be answered before the trivia segment begins at 6:30 p.m.
A variety of food and beverages will be catered locally for this event. There will be barbecue pulled pork, hot dogs, chips, nachos, popcorn and an assortment of desserts. Milk, soda and water will also be provided.
Each team will answer 10 rounds of trivia. Rounds will consist of 10 questions. Salmi notes that this annual event has become an entire family affair, as his spouse and children take care of administrative details and developing the list of dozens of random trivia questions, covering a variety of genres and areas of interest.
“We come up with 125 questions to make some people laugh and others cry when they hear the answer that they just got wrong,” he said.
The registration fee for each team of a maximum of eight is $80, or $10 per person. Cash and checks are both accepted. If individuals don’t have enough participants assembled, smaller groups may be combined.
Interested groups may register their team by Friday, March 1 by using the online form and mailing it to: The Meat Animal Sale Committee, c/o: Eric Salmi – MAS Trivia Night, N1221 Hwy G, Reeseville, WI 53579. Questions may be directed to Salmi at mastrivianight@yahoo.com or 920-988-1817.
