Gallop for the Gravy Scavenger Hunt — Search a variety of city sites for Thanksgiving dinner images as part of a scavenger hunt adventure. Registration will take place Nov. 16-20 at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. After a person registers, they can pick iup the form at the Park and Rec Office (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.). Follow the clues on the form to find the Thanksgiving dinner images at various city locations. All hunt participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate when they pick up their forms. Food will be donated to the Watertown Food Pantry. The hunt itself will take place Nov. 24-29 from dawn until dusk.
Watertown Park And Rec Virtual Turkey 5K – With no official Watertown 5K for Thanksgiving this year, the Watertown Park and Recreation Department invites you to participate in a virtual run. Go for a walk, hike a trail, run the traditional Thanksgiving course or tally your distances as you take part in the Gallop for the Gravy Scavenger Hunt! Your goal is to total 5 kilometers. Do more, do less, either way you get a shirt! Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. This event is open to any age, residents and non-residents. Cost is $12/city residents and $18/non-city residents. Must register by November 24 to receive a t-shirt, and we encourage you to run/walk anytime Thanksgiving weekend. T-shirts will be distributed in December. Watertown parks that you can find trails or space to run/walk include Brandt Quirk Park and Riverside Park. Or, if you prefer to keep the tradition alive, we can email you the Run Turkey Run route upon request once you register. Send us pictures of your run/walk along with your approximate distance, route, and time if you so choose, and we will brag about you on our Facebook page!
Holiday porch sign – Find your creative side! Create a holiday-themed board with the words “Be Merry” or “Frosty” or other possibilities using silkscreen transfers and a variety of colored chalk paint. Make the sign for yourself or for a gift! Open to people ages 14 and older. Limit of 6 participants. Class will held at the Watertown Senior & Community Center on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00-8:30 pm. Cost is $38/city resident and $57/non-city resident. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park and Rec Office. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.
Family Puzzle Contest, Home edition — The Watertown Park and Recreation Department is offering a Family Puzzle Contest, Home Edition over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The contest is a race to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. The family that finishes the puzzle in the fastest time will receive a family game/movie night gift package, and all families get to keep the puzzle. The contest will take place remotely at the participants’ homes Nov. 26-29. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before Nov. 26. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family. Registration is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Dribble, pass & score soccer competition – Sign up for a fun soccer event where participants can safely compete and try out their soccer skills – and it’s free! Participants will be timed as they dribble a slalom style course, accumulate points as they pass through targets, and gain points on the distance to which they can score a goal. The competition will take place at an assigned time between 9 – 11am on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex. This event is open to anyone 4 years old and up. Participants will be broken into age groups. You will receive email notification on the afternoon of Friday November 20 of your assigned time. Participants will be asked to leave after they are done with the competition in order to limit the number in attendance at one time. Winners will be announced via Facebook and email. Registration deadline is Friday November 20, 2020 at noon. There is no charge for this event, but pre-registration is required! Registration is now being taken at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Punt, Pass & Kick football competition – Join us for this fun football competition! We’re setting it up so participants can safely compete and try out their football skills – and it’s free! Participants will accumulate points based on the distance and accuracy they can punt, pass, and kick a football. The competition will take place at an assigned time between 11am – 1pm on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Washington Park. This event is open to anyone 6 years old and up. Participants will be broken into age groups. You will receive email notification on the afternoon of Friday November 20 of your assigned time. Participants will be asked to leave after they are done with the competition in order to limit the number in attendance at one time. Winners will be announced via Facebook and email. Registration deadline is Friday November 20, 2020 at noon. There is no charge for this event, but pre-registration is required! Registration is now being taken at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
American Red Cross babysitter’s training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid – winter break session — Are you ready to be the best babysitter in your neighborhood? Start your babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to keep yourself and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding, and much, much more! In the extended course option, you can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for boys and girls ages 11-15. Class will be held Tuesday December 29 from 8:30am – 4:30pm for the Babysitter’s Training Course, and Wednesday December 30 from 8:30am — 12pm for the Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course.
Cost is $70 for Babysitter’s Training only; $105 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Fall Family Bingo — Fall family bingo is being held. Each completed bingo gives one a chance to win the grand prize — a Parks & Rec gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity.
A bingo sheet will be emailed to participants after they register. Return the bingo sheet to the Park and Rec Department Office or email it to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com by Friday, Nov. 20. Registration is being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
The sooner people register, the more time they have for some fall fun with the family.
Indoor pool activities — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane.
Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available. Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered. One can work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times.
Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space.
Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements.
Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents/$112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents/$180/non-city residents. For more details and to register, go to the online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
