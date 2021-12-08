OSHKOSH — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announced that his staff will be available for mobile office hours in Fort Atkinson on Dec. 15.

Staff of the senator will be at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 101 N. Main St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 15.

These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.

During the week of Dec. 13, his staff will also be in Racine, Lincoln, Price, Sawyer, St. Croix, Waukesha, Rusk, Dunn and Kenosha counties.

Recommended for you

Load comments