JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Town of Calamus man Tuesday for indecent behavior at a trailer park near Columbus.
On Saturday at about12:12 a.m., Dodge County dispatchers were notified about a man performing lewd and lascivious acts at Maple Grove Trailer Park, N7253 Forest Road in the Town of Calamus.
Deputies conducted extra patrol and eventually identified the alleged perpetrator. Through the investigation, deputies learned the suspect was allegedly performing similar acts, which had not been initially reported, during the late-night hours of July 8.
The suspect was identified as Jose Adan Villafranca, 41, of the Town of Calamus. He was arrested for alleged charges of disorderly conduct, lewd and lascivious behavior, and resisting or obstructing an officer on Tuesday. He was booked into the Dodge County Jail and posted bond the same night.
“Villafranca is, of course, innocent of these charges until proven guilty in court, but we feel it is necessary for the public to be aware of these activities and know that we do take these types of complaints seriously and we will take appropriate action,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office. “Sheriff Dale Schmidt would like to thank those who brought this inappropriate behavior to our attention and the deputies who worked so well together in resolving this matter. It is our goal to ensure that everyone can go out into the yards of their homes without having to deal with this kind of inappropriate activity.”
Anyone who becomes aware of suspicious or inappropriate activity that occurs in Dodge County can call 920-386-3726 or submit an incident report via the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office app in your Android or Apple stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.