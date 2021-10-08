Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for Channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Jourdan Westenberg, Watertown TV media production manager, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org

Monday, October 11 — 8:00 AM Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup

8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Speaking of Horses; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 12 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 3:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Church Service; 7 p.m., WHS Football vs. Reedsburg.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 9 a.m. River Valley Church Service; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 1 p.m., Pet of the Week; 1:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church Service; 5:30 p.m., Speaking of Horses; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 8 p.m., ICAN.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 — 8 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 8:30 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 10 a.m., Music for the Master; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; noon, WHS Football vs. Beaver Dam; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 7 p.m., Common Council Meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church Service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Oct. 14 — 8 a.m Common Council Meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church Service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church Service; 1 p.m., WHS Soccer vs Beloit Memorial; 3:30 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 8 p.m., ICAN.

Friday, Oct. 15 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 a.m., Euterpe Music Club Harmony Cornet Band; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 11 a.m., Music at the Museum; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Concert; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 4 p.m., Pet of the Week; 4:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 6 p.m., Flashback Film Fridays.

Saturday, Oct. 16 — 8 a.m., Mayor McFarland’s Weekly Roundup; 8:30 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Municipal Band Concert; 1 p.m., Speaking of Horses “Palomino World Show”; 1:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club; 4 p.m., Riverfest 2021 by Mark Ward; 5:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 6 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 7:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 8 p.m., Local Music Show; 9 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service; 10 p.m., WHS Football vs. Reedsburg.

Sunday, Oct. 17 — 7 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church Service; 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church Service; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church Service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church Service; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 7 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 10 p.m., 10 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church Services.

Recommended for you

Load comments