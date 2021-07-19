BEAVER DAM — A 41-year-old man had been accidentally shot in the chest Sunday morning.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said his office and the Beaver Dam paramedics are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 8300 block of north Hickory Lane in Beaver Dam.

When paramedics arrived, they found the man had a single gunshot wound to his upper chest and was conscious.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and later flown by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.

There is no threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation, Schmidt said.

