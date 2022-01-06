JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will see the departure of some longtime veterans in the coming months and the April 5 election will help determine their replacements.
Tuesday at 5 p.m. was also the deadline for filing of nomination papers in some of Jefferson County’s municipalities and school districts for the spring election.
The following incumbents have either filed their nomination papers to run, or filed declarations of non-candidacy. Also listed are challengers to incumbents, or new candidates for soon-to-be-vacated positions.
Jefferson County Board
On the county board of supervisors, all 30 positions are open for a new term of two years, to succeed the incumbents listed below whose terms are scheduled to expire on April 18, 2022. Challengers and newcomers are also listed.
District 1 — Richard Jones, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 City of Waterloo, filed his nomination papers on Dec. 14 and is running uncontested.
District 2 — Mike Kelly, Wards 1, 2 Town of Milford; Ward 1 Town of Waterloo; Ward 5 City of Waterloo filed notification of non-candidacy on Dec. 14. There is no candidate at this time to replace Kelly, so if a write-in candidate is not found to accept the post, the county board chairman will look for an appointee.
District 3 — Greg David, Wards 1, 2 Town of Watertown, Wards 8, 19 City of Watertown filed a notification of non-candidacy on Dec. 23. Robert Preuss filed nomination papers Jan. 3.
District 4 — Karl Zarling, Wards 9, 10 City of Watertown filed nomination papers Jan. 3. Challenger Timothy P. Mielke filed nomination papers Dec. 17 leading to a race in the district.
District 5 — James Braughler — 2nd Vice Chair, Wards 11, 12 City of Watertown filed his nomination papers Dec. 20. He is uncontested.
District 6 — Dan Herbst, Wards 15, 16 City of Watertown filed nomination papers Dec. 29 and is running uncontested.
District 7 — Dwayne Morris, Wards 13, 14 City of Watertown, filed nomination papers Dec. 17 to run uncontested.
District 8 — Michael Wineke, Wards 17, 18 City of Watertown, filed nomination papers Dec. 21. Challenger Shari Pill filed nomination papers Dec. 20 leading to a race.
District 9 — Amy Rinard — Vice Chair, Wards 1, 2, 5, 6 Town of Ixonia, Ward 2 Village Lac La Belle filed a notification of non-candidacy Dec. 2. Candidates Rick Ziegler and Bruce Degner filed nomination papers Dec. 14 and Dec. 28, respectively leading to a race.
District 10 — Lloyd Zastrow, Wards 1, 3 Town of Concord; Wards 3, 4 Town of Ixonia filed notification of non-candidacy Dec. 10, 2021. Candidates Brain Derge, Michael Herro and Mark Groose filed nomination papers Dec. 28, Jan. 3 and Jan. 3, respectively. There is a primary scheduled Feb. 15.
District 11 — Jeff Johns, Ward 2 Town of Aztalan; Ward 2 Town of Concord; Ward 1, 2 Town of Farmington filed nomination papers Dec. 28 and is running uncontested.
District 12 — Jeff Smith, Wards 1, 2, 3 Village of Johnson Creek, filed a notification of non-candidacy Dec. 7. There is no candidate in the district at this time to replace Smith, so if a write-in candidate is not found to accept the post, the county board chairman will look for an appointee.
District 13 — Anita Martin, Wards 2, 4, 6, 7 City of Lake Mills. Martin filed her nomination papers Dec. 22 and is running uncontested.
District 14 — Kirk Lund, Wards 1, 3, 5, 8 City of Lake Mills. Lund filed nomination papers Jan. 3 and is running uncontested.
District 15 — Steven J. Nass — Chair, Ward 1 Town of Aztalan; Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Lake Mills. Nass filed nomination papers Dec. 22 and is running uncontested.
District 16 — Laura Payne, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Oakland; Wards 1 Village of Cambridge. Payne filed a declaration of non-candidacy Dec. 14. There is no candidate at this time to replace Payne, so if a write-in candidate is not found to accept the post, the county board chairman will look for an appointee.
District 17 — Russell Kutz, Wards 6, 7, 8, 9 City of Jefferson. Kutz filed nomination papers Dec. 15 and is running uncontested.
District 18 — Brandon White, Wards 3, 4, 5, 11 City of Jefferson. White filed nomination papers Dec. 30 and is running uncontested.
District 19 — David Drayna, Wards 1, 2, 10 City of Jefferson. Drayna filed nomination papers Dec. 3 and is running uncontested.
District 20 — Curtis Backlund, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Jefferson; Ward 4 Town of Oakland. Backlund filed nomination papers Dec. 30 and challenger Frankie Fuller filed hers Jan. 3 leading to a race.
District 21 — John Kannard, Wards 1, 2, 3 Town of Sullivan; Ward 1 Village of Sullivan. Kannard filed nomination papers Dec. 15 and is running uncontested.
District 22 — Blane Poulson, Ward 1 Town of Palmyra; Wards 1, 2 Village of Palmyra. Poulson filed nomination papers Jan. 3 while challenger Leslie Ott filed them on Jan. 3 leading to a race.
District 23 — George Jaeckel, Wards 1, 2 Town of Koshkonong; Ward 8 City of Fort Atkinson. Jaeckel filed nomination papers Jan. 3 and is running uncontested.
District 24 — Roger Lindl, Wards 11, 12 City of Whitewater. Lindl filed nomination papers Dec. 16 and is running uncontested.
District 25 — Matthew Foelker, Ward 1 Town of Cold Spring; Wards 1, 2 Town of Hebron; Ward 3 Town of Koshkonong; Ward 2 Town of Palmyra; Ward 10 City of Whitewater. Foelker filed nomination papers Dec. 29 and is running uncontested.
District 26 — Joan Fitzgerald, Wards 1, 2 City of Fort Atkinson. Fitzgerald filed nomination papers Dec. 21 and is running uncontested.
District 27 — Conor Nelan, Wards 3, 4 City of Fort Atkinson. Nelan filed a declaration of non-candidacy Dec. 1 while newcomer Joan Callan filed her nomination papers on Dec. 16 and is running uncontested.
District 28 — Dick Schultz, Wards 7, 9 City of Fort Atkinson. Schultz filed a declaration of non-candidacy Dec. 7. Newcomer Anthony Gulig filed nomination papers to replace him on Dec. 17 and is running uncontested.
District 29 — Mary Roberts, Wards 5, 6 City of Fort Atkinson. Roberts filed nomination papers Dec. 20. Challenger Wyatt Cooper filed his nomination papers Jan. 3 leading to a race in the district.
District 30 — Walt Christensen, Wards 4, 5, 6 Town of Koshkonong, Ward 1 Town of Sumner. Christensen filed his nomination papers Dec. 10, while challenger Jeff Agnew filed his Dec. 29 leading to a race in the district.
Town of Ixonia
Ixonia has two open, at-large supervisors’ positions on the April ballot. The incumbents are Carl Jaeger and Brian Derge, according to Nancy J. Zastrow, clerk/treasurer. Zastrow added that Charlie Raich is challenging for the at-large jobs. All have filed their nomination papers leading to a race.
Town of Jefferson
Incumbent Town Board Supervisor 2 Jim Mode, as well as Town Board Supervisor 4 Curtis Backlund, will see their positions come up for election in the spring of 2022. Both submitted their nomination papers. There is no race.
Johnson Creek village
There are three village trustee positions open in the next election and incumbents are Rooney Freimund, David Rousayne and Joseph Yaeger IV, according to Clerk/Treasurer Sandra Bell. Yaeger has filed a statement of non-candidacy, while Freimund and Rousayne have filed their nomination papers along with new candidate Norbert Idzikowski. There is no race.
Village of Sullivan
The Village of Sullivan has two of four trustee positions coming open in the election. The incumbents are Randy McHugh and Daniel Gross. Both have filed nomination papers and there is no race.
City of Jefferson
Jefferson will see several seats coming open in April.
Among these will be the mayor, for the term of two years, to succeed Dale Oppermann, incumbent, whose term will expire on April 19.
Also available will be an alderperson at-large, for the term of two years, to succeed Richard Lares, incumbent; alderperson at-large, for the term of two years, to succeed Ronald Miller, incumbent; alderperson at-large, for the term of two years, to succeed Deborah Neils and alderperson at-large, for the term of two years, to succeed Alan Young, incumbent.
Filing nomination papers were Oppermann, Lares, Neils and Joe Mattke. Filing statements of non-candidacy were Ron Miller and Al Young.
City of Lake Mills
In Lake Mills, the terms for councilperson begin on April 19. All terms are for three years.
Incumbents in District 1 and 2, respectively — Steven Fields and Michelle Quednow — will see their seats up for election. Both filed their nomination papers and there is no race.
City of Waterloo
All terms in Waterloo are for four years unless otherwise noted, with offices coming open in Aldermanic Wards 1, 2 and at-large. Incumbents are Sara Cummings for the remainder of a term ending in 2025, as well as Eric Rhynes and Ron Griffin. Cummings has filed nomination papers, as has Griffin. No one has filed in Ward 2. Incumbent Rhynes filed a Dec. 9 statement of non-candidacy.
Lake Mills Schools
Two at-large positions on the board of education are open in April. The incumbents are Dawn Delaney and Robert Dimperio, but both have filed statements of non-candidacy. Newcomers are Kirk Lund, Maureen Kennedy Boelter, Andrea Graham, Sheena Wiedenfeld and Paul Clark, and all have filed their nomination papers.
Johnson Creek Schools
The two candidates with the highest vote count will fill the two regular, three-year term positions. The candidate with the third highest vote count will fill the remaining unexpired two-year term position. The incumbents are Kenneth Johnson, Mark Siewert and Wesley Trapp, and all have filed their nomination papers and there is no race.
Watertown Schools
Four Watertown school district school board members at-large are seeing their positions coming up for election.
They are incumbents Paul Van Den Langenberg, Steve Kauffeld, David Schroeder and Katie Najarian. The seats expire April 24.
Incumbents who filed non-candidacy papers are Najarian and Kauffeld. Incumbents who filed nomination papers to appear on the ballot are Schroeder and Van Den Langenberg.
New candidates who filed candidacy papers to appear on the ballot are Mike Higgins, Chad Bailey, Craig Wortman and Lori Holland leading to a race.
The terms of office for three of the Watertown Unified School District School Board members at large seats are three years, while the term of office for one of the Watertown Unified School District School board member at large seats is one year, beginning April 25.
After final results of the April 5 election have been canvassed, the three candidates with the highest number of votes will each take a three-year term of office and the candidate with the fourth highest number of votes will take a one-year, limited term of office.
