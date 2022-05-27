JEFFERSON — A 58-year-old Ixonia man has been ordered by a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge to serve three years in prison and three years on extended supervision after being convicted on one count of possession of child pornography. He saw 12 identical counts dismissed at a previous court appearance.
Kendrick F. Nash was in the court of Judge Robert Dehring in recent days where the sentence was handed down and Nash began service of his sentence immediately. The court gave Nash three days of credit for time already served.
As conditions of extended supervision, Nash must have no possession or use of any electronic devices capable of accessing the internet without his state supervision agent; undergo any counseling, therapy, or treatment as directed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections; attempt to obtain/maintain employment and/or an educational program; comply with a DNA sample provision upon demand; and pay court costs, fees, assessments and surcharges, including the DNA surcharge.
The number of felony charges of possession of child pornography against Nash was reduced from 13 to one as part of a plea deal with state prosecutors. As he attended sentencing late last week, Nash had faced up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $100,000.
Nash, of N7984 Preserve Park Drive, Ixonia, was convicted in early March on one count of felony possession of child pornography in the court of Dehring. Dehring dismissed and read into the court record four counts of the same offense, while eight more, in a separate court file, were dismissed outright.
A criminal complaint on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office stated that law enforcement investigators discovered Nash was allegedly using a computer and cell phones to view child porn images between Oct. 24, 2019 and Jan. 31, 2020.
According to the complaint in the latest matter, “The defendant (Nash) was asked (by investigators) if he was trading child pornography. The defendant stated that, on occasion, he would receive images of adult females from other Instagram users and if he received something that was ‘iffy’ as to age, he would delete the image and would not save any images to his Instagram account. The defendant stated that he stopped using the account several months ago, because his son, had told him the account may have been hacked. The defendant stated that his son reported that he had gained a large amount of followers in a short amount of time, and it was possible that someone else was doing something to control the account. The defendant stated that the account was shut down and he had a new account under the user name kendrick.nash. It was learned during the investigation that the defendant attempted to delete the Instagram account and attempted suicide shortly after he spoke to the detectives from the Hartford Police Department.”
The complaint went on to say that a warrant was obtained for Nash’s Instagram account.
“Approximately 70 images preserved from the account were determined to be child pornography,” the complaint said, with investigators noting that two IP addresses to which Nash would have had access were connected to the offenses.
Other evidence of Nash viewing child porn on cellular phones was also mentioned in the criminal complaint.
