CLYMAN — An investigation is underway for a three vehicle crash involving a school bus, dump truck and a FedEx van that happened Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 60 at County Highway M in the Town of Clyman.
An initial investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office revealed a 75-year-old Watertown man was driving a 2014 Thomas Built school bus northbound on County Highway M; and a 56-year-old Beaver Dam man was westbound in a 2016 Western Star dump truck on State Highway 60.
The two vehicles collided in the intersection at about 4 p.m. and came to rest in the northwest ditch. There were five passengers on the bus, but none of them suffered any injuries.
A 21-year-old Germantown man was driving the third vehicle, a 2020 Ford Transit FedEx van, which was also struck, causing minor damage.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Watertown man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
The drivers of the dump truck and transit van were also uninjured. A 20-year-old passenger in the transit van was also not hurt in the crash.
The crash is being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Assisting on the crash site were Wisconsin State Patrol, Watertown EMS, Juneau EMS, Clyman Fire Department, Lowell Fire Department, Reeseville Fire Department, Dodge County Emergency Management and DCERT.
