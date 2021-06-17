TRENTON — A 68-year-old woman and an infant were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Trenton.
The crash was reported at 4:06 p.m. on State Highway 33 at Breezy Point Road.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported a Nissan was southbound and stopped to make a left turn, prompting a Hyundai behind the Nissan to also stop. A third southbound vehicle, a Ford transit van, struck the rear of the Hyundai, forcing it to collide in the Nissan.
Two occupants of the Hyundai were killed: a 68-year-old and a 6-month-old; both were on the passenger side of the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner.
The 63-year-old woman driving the Hyundai was transported to Waupun Hospital.
The 36-year-old passenger in the backseat of the Hyundai was taken from Beaver Dam to UW Hospital Madison by Flight For Life.
The 26-year-old driver, and lone occupant of the transit van sustained minor injuries as did the 61-year-old woman and sole occupant of the Nissan.
Names and hometowns of those involved are not being released until next of kin are notified.
Highway 33 was closed for more than three hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was investigated.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner.
Assisting at the scene were Fox Lake and Beaver Dam fire departments, Fox Lake EMS, Beaver Dam paramedics, LifeStar and LifeNet EMS, Flight for Life, DCERT and the Sheriff’s Office chaplain.
