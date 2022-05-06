JUNEAU — Over the last 7 plus years, our leadership team has been working hard to create a healthy workplace culture at the sheriff’s office. As part of creating a healthy culture, our employees must first understand what workplace culture is. To do that, I make it a point to meet with every new employee for an hour to explain what workplace culture is, while also defining what we want our culture to be. The worst thing we can do is to allow our workplace culture to form without first defining what it needs to be.
Workplace culture is defined as the character and personality of an organization. It is what makes an organization unique and is the sum of its values, traditions, beliefs, interactions, behaviors, and attitudes. A positive workplace culture attracts talent, drives engagement, impacts happiness and satisfaction, and affects performance. The personality of an organization is influenced by everything. Leadership, management, workplace practices, policies, people, and more impact culture significantly.
While there are so many parts to a positive workplace culture, some of the most important aspects include having the right people in the right positions, setting measurable goals/expectations based on the values of an organization, and finally ensuring accountability to those goals and expectations based on organizational values.
Redefining an organization is not an easy process and from time to time, that road is bumpy. Throughout my career, I have always heard the saying that cops hate the way things are, but they also hate change. Change is inevitable and we need to embrace change if we are going to be successful. As we have redefined our sheriff’s office culture we have made clear expectations for our staff by implementing a clear mission and vision statement. The mission of the sheriff’s office is to protect the lives, property, and constitutional rights of our citizens through honest, ethical, and professional service to the community. Our vision is to partner with the community to develop proactive solutions for making Dodge County a safe and enjoyable place to live work and visit. We do this by adhering to our five core values; integrity, accountability, leadership, teamwork, and service.
Our mission, vision and core values are all equally important and we stress them in the recognition we give to our staff as well as in the counseling and coaching which are also necessary. Team discipline is one of the most important pieces of the puzzle of having a team that truly serves our citizen's best interests. Sometimes, the enforcement of team discipline is challenging and certainly not always popular, but to not maintain discipline would lead to the potential for corruption and inadequate services. It is always our goal to ensure that if and when we are seen in the news, our agency is seen for doing the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons.
