JEFFERSON — A 15-year-old Johnson Creek boy has died from drowning at a Town of Sullivan recreational area on Saturday evening.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday at 6:51 p.m., the sheriff’s office received an emergency 911 call from Nature’s Villa, N2899 Roger Road in the Town of Sullivan.
“The caller stated that a swimmer had gone under the water’s surface and could not be located,” Sheriff Paul Milbrath said.
The boy was identified as Brock Witterholt, 15, of Johnson Creek.
“The water area on this property is a pond-like feature, that is located on approximately two acres of land. The pond is used for swimming by its owners and quests,” the sheriff said.
The sheriff’s office immediately dispatched fire and rescue to the scene. Units from Western Lakes EMS, and fire departments from Rome, Sullivan, Ixonia, Helenville, Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills, Whitewater, Watertown, Lebanon and Beaver Dam were all on scene.
Rescue divers continued searching until 9:35 p.m., when the search was suspended, due to darkness.
On Sunday, the the search continued with command transferred over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.
At 7:30 a.m., search of the water began with the sheriff’s office working in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources using its underwater submersible drone with sonar and camera technology.
At 8:33 a.m., the recovery of the 15-year-old male was made within the area being searched.
“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with all fire and EMS units responding to this tragedy extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family involved,” Milbrath said.
