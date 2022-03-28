MADISON — Jefferson County projects are among 262 statewide grant applications that will receive $164 million in the Broadband Expansion Grant Program.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin received 194 applications requesting more than $495 million for the state’s broadband program. Funding for the grants was provided by the 2021-23 biennial budget, signed by Evers in July 2021, which provided $129 million over the biennium for expanding high-speed broadband internet. PSC is expected to award up to $100 million for grants in summer 2022 as part of the first round of funding. The remaining funds will be allocated for future broadband expansion grant opportunities.
Bug Tussel Wireless filed 11 applications, including one application for a project in Jefferson County. The project is to build a 187.7 mile fiber ring in Jefferson County, connecting 509 business and 9,666 residential locations. The request is for $2,918,370 with a total matched pledge of $8,755,125.
Spectrum Mid-America is also assisting Jefferson County to expand its broadband usage with proposed projects that will utilize a hybrid fiber to the premise/coaxial service in four sections of the county. In east Jefferson County, a request of $3,2775,650 was made with a pledge of $3,919,553 for the project to reach two businesses and 961 residential locations in Lac La Belle, Ixonia, Ebenezer, Farmington, Concord and Watertown.
In northeast section of the county, the request was for $2,754,799 and with a pledge of $3,377,431 for three businesses and 910 residential locations in Farmington, Concord, and Helenville.
The southeast project, with a request of $2,699,894 and pledge of $3,320,296 is for one business and 936 residential locations in Slabtown, Oak Hill, Helenville, Cold Spring, Hebron and Jefferson.
The southwest project, with a request of $3,760,862 and pledge of $4,245,569, the project would reach two business and 927 residential locations in Waterloo, Lake Mills, Milford, Jefferson, Koshkonong, and Sumner.
Edge Broadband is working with rural Fort Atkinson for a project that will utilize a fiber service to reach 187 businesses and 2,559 residential locations in Jefferson County. The request is for $1,960,695 with a pledge of $4,574,954.
“Broadband is a necessity that students and workers, business owners, families, and communities need to be successful, and nobody should have to drive to the end of their driveway or travel into town to sit in a library parking lot just to send an email,” said Evers. “With the help of local broadband providers, our broadband expansion grants have made great strides in closing the digital divide in our state, and I look forward to getting these funds out the door to continue to expand broadband to those who need it.”
The Broadband Expansion Grant Program helps find a path to return on investment in areas of the state that are challenging to serve due to population density. Since Evers has been in office, the state has awarded $164 million to 262 projects to expand broadband statewide. As a result, more than 300,000 homes and businesses will be connected to high-speed internet following the completion of all previously funded projects.
“Wisconsin has made a lot of progress helping our communities access high-speed internet; however, hundreds of thousands of our fellow Wisconsinites still lack the infrastructure needed to conduct their everyday business,” said PSC Chairwoman Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “Each grant round, we get closer to 100 percent broadband connectivity, and I am grateful that Gov. Evers continues to invest historic funding to make our goal obtainable.”
The PSC’s State Broadband Office made the first round of grant applications available on Dec. 1, 2021, and were due on March 17. PSC will evaluate each grant based on the matching funds, public-private partnerships, economic development, scalability, impact, and the proposed service area’s existing broadband service needs.
