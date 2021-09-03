JUNEAU — A 54-year-old Milwaukee man has been ordered to serve 12 months on probation for delivery of illegal articles to an inmate in Dodge County.
According to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, Steven Robertson, 54, of Milwaukee, was sentenced in front of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia to the term in the Wisconsin State Prison System.
According to the DA’s office, on Aug. 15, 2020, a mailroom officer at Fox Lake Correctional inspected an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained a rectangular metal object.
After running the envelope through an x-ray machine, the object appeared to be a cellphone. The envelope had the return address of Milwaukee law firm in an unsuccessful attempt to keep the package from being opened by prison officials.
Managing Attorney Robert Barrington stated during sentencing, “The general public may not understand that a cell phone is one of the most dangerous things to smuggle into a prison. It becomes the means by which inmates arrange to have drugs and even weapons smuggled in from the outside. It even allows prisoners to direct illegal enterprises out in the community from the confines of the prison.”
