JUNEAU — The Juneau Common Council adopted its 2021 budget Tuesday, and taxes are going up a bit even though spending is falling.
The tax rate of $8.83 per assessed $1,000 value is an increase of 8 cents from the number homeowners realized last December. A Juneau resident would pay $1,766 in city property taxes on a home assessed at $200,000.
The total general fund budget for 2021 is $2,230,387 with a tax levy of $955,210. The total general fund budget in 2020 was $2,231,260 with a $945,010 tax levy.
He said any equipment purchases are contingent on borrowing and/or grant money the city would receive next year.
Hart said health insurance increased roughly 10%, but the city’s expenses decreased by $900.
He said there are no new hires or increases in the city’s garbage or utility rates scheduled for 2021.
Hart also said COVID-19 did not have any affect on the 2021 budget.
