2021 basketball shot club — Join the 2021 Basketball Shot Club and take 2,021 basketball shots by Oct. 31. Participants don’t have to make all the shots, just take them. The shots can be taken wherever there is a hoop, at home or a park. There are hoops at Riverside Park, Lincoln Park, Brandenstein Park, Mary Rose Park, Clark Park, Timothy Johnson Park, and Union Park. This event is open to participants ages 5 and older — adults are welcome. Fee is $12 per city residents and $18 per non-city residents and includes a T-shirt. Register by Oct. 15 to receive a T-shirt.
Ballet, tap and dance — The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of Sept. 13. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year olds. Registration required.
Fall swim lessons — Lessons will be held at the Watertown indoor pool Monday nights Sept. 20 to Nov. 8, or Wednesday nights Sept. 13 to Nov. 10, with no class on Oct. 27. Registration begins Monday with priority is as follows: Online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; mail in, drop off of the registration form – must include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a confirmation of lessons (fee must accompany each registration); or in person at the park and rec office.
Cardio kickboxing — This high energy workout brings a combination of kickboxing movements along with a mix of strength training sets that will have muscles burning and the body challenged. Participants will be taught proper form from a certified instructor as they use a bag to punch and kick their way to a stronger and more fit body than ever before. Classes are for participants ages 18 and older, and will be held on Thursdays, Sept. 16–Nov. 4 from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Fee is $40 per city residents or $60 per non-city residents or $10 for drop in. Registration required.
Pound Fitness Class — Fuse drumming, cardio, upbeat music and a whole new approach to fitness can result. The instructor is Maria Gracia. Cost is $50 per city resident and $75 per non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Sept. 13 – Nov. 15 (no class on Sept. 27 or Oct. 25). Pre-registration is required.
Zumba class — Zumba instructor Maria Gracia will offer classes Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Sept. 13 to Nov. 15 (no class on Sept. 27 or Oct. 25). Cost is $50 per city resident and $75 per non-city resident. Pre-registration is required.
Adult fall/winter volleyball — Volleyball leagues’ approximate starting dates will be the week of Oct. 4. Monday night coed “A” league, Tuesday night women’s “A” league, and Wednesday night men’s league are played at Riverside Middle School gym. Monday night coed “B” league and Tuesday night women’s “B” league are played at Webster school gym. Fee is $120 per team, which includes a $25 deposit to hold a team’s spot. There is a $5 fee for non-city resident fee for any player residing outside Watertown city limits. Pre-registration is required.
Fall flag football (grades 4-6) half season — This program is intended to introduce children to the sport of flag football and to develop skills that include throwing, catching, and other football fundamentals. This program will be a joint effort between the Watertown Park and Recreation Department and the Watertown High School football program for boys and girls who are enrolled in grades 4-6 for the 2021-22 school year. There will be a maximum of nine players per side with two 25-minute halves with clock stops for timeouts. All games will have referees. Football cleats or sneakers are allowed, but no metal spikes. A mouth guard will be provided. Skills and drills will be held Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at Washington Park from 6:15 to 7 p.m. Participants will be put through drills introducing them to football skills. Practices will be Saturdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Washington Park starting Sept. 11. Games will be held on Thursday nights, beginning with a scrimmage on Sept. 9. League play will be wSept. 9 to Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., 6:50 p.m., or 7:40 p.m. at Washington Park. Registration deadline is Monday. Fee is $40 per city residents or $60 per non-city residents. A $10 late fee will be added after Monday. T-shirts will be included in the registration fee. Pre-registration is required.
Registration — Pre-registration is required for most programs. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office at 514 S. First St.. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
