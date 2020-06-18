Mayor Emily McFarland announced Tuesday at the city’s common council meeting that there will be fireworks in Watertown in celebration of the Fourth of July — just where, however, she would not say.
Fireworks will be July 3, with a rain date of July 4.
McFarland said the event will require considerable social distancing and the site of the fireworks will be made public at a later date.
In her weekly address, McFarland said the event would not take place at its usual location — Riverside Park.
The mayor said specific event information is being withheld at this point, because city officials are concerned that too many people may descend on Watertown. The municipality is one of the few in the region to offer fireworks in 2020.
“We are being purposely quiet about the location,” McFarland said, adding it will be disclosed closer to the Fourth of July. “We don’t want thousands of people together, or to be ‘the place’ (for fireworks in the region) and we are working on more Fourth of July festivities.”
