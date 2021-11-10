Watertown’s Lavern Schumann learned many lessons in the year he fought alongside his wartime brothers in the U.S. Army in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta.
Among them were ones about trust, survival, the love and respect of family and friends — even how to have compassion for your enemy.
“We moved all around,” the former Sgt. Schumann said as he recalled his time from 1965 to 1967 in Vietnam during an impromptu interview he granted to the Daily Times in the small kitchen of Watertown’s Pitterle-Beaudoin American Legion Post 189. Schumann had just returned to the post after performing graveside honors as part of the legion’s funeral honors firing squad.
“The whole country was firefights and violence,” he said of the Vietnam he encountered.
As part of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, the young Schumann had been based out of Fort Lewis, Washington and went to Vietnam as a member of what he said were called “The Boat People.” He and his fellow soldiers did not fly to the war in Asia, they journeyed across over 21 occasionally queasy-stomached days on a ship.
Schumann’s trip began in September of 1965. When he disembarked, the port area was built to receive troops and he and others were taken by truck to their base camp.
“We got settled in and dug a five-and-a-half-foot foxhole. It rained that night and after that I didn’t have a foxhole,” Schumann said of his welcome to the war.
He said that not long after his arrival, his unit went out on patrol and killed a member of the Vietcong.
“He had been selling us sodas and marking our positions,” Schumann said of the incognito VC fighter and what this enemy combatant taught him about trust and mistrust in his new world of war. “We went through villages and someone would shoot at us from a church, willy nilly.”
Schumann’s discussion of what it was like to be an American GI in the Vietnam War mirrors many other soldiers’ experiences with the guerrilla fighters that were the Vietcong and the more organized military men who comprised the North Vietnamese army.
“The North Vietnamese were different. They were in uniform,” Schumann said of how it was often difficult to fight the Vietcong, because he and other Americans couldn’t tell who they were. “You learn quickly not to trust people. You try to be decent, but carry in your mind that they could hurt you easily and they could care less.”
Upon his return from Vietnam, Schumann became a Watertown Police Department officer for 30 years, retiring as a lieutenant in 1998.
“Vietnam prepped me to be leery of certain things and how to react when I don’t trust somebody,” Schumann said of how the war trained him to be a police officer. “I can feel certain things.”
Schumann said among the worst things he saw during the war was a buddy being severely wounded, accidentally by friendly fire, by one of the United States’ own helicopter gunners. He also said he was disappointed by what he called “restrictions” the U.S. government placed on soldiers when it told them not to engage the enemy, or call for support, in Vietnam’s rubber plantations because the rubber was valuable and the government did not want to pay for damages.
“Rubber was more important than humans,” he said.
Of the good he witnessed during the war, Schumann recalled that the anti-communists in the local population were good to many U.S. soldiers.
“The people who were anti-communist treated us more openly than the pro-communists. They gave us saki and rice. They treated us well,” Schumann said.
Schumann’s basic, human side — compassion — was brought to the fore during his year in Asia.
“We had wounded Vietcong and we treated them medically,” he said, adding that the Vietcong were just doing what they had been told, or were forced, to do.
Schumann said he was fortunate in that he was never wounded. He stepped on an anti-tank mine, but it did not go off.
“And I had a hole shot in my canteen,” he said.
Schumann said he met some “wonderful people” in Vietnam, two of them U.S. soldiers from Sheboygan. He is friends with them to this day.
“A lot of my friends have died,” Schumann said, noting that he, himself, suffers from the long-term affects of Agent Orange and has terminal liver cancer for which he is being treated, successfully, at the Veterans Administration in Madison.
Unlike some other Watertown Vietnam veterans who have told stories of being abused verbally and physically upon their arrivals back in the United States, Schumann’s return was uneventful. He did express some disappointment, however, with the reaction he received upon touching down in Wisconsin.
“Your family was happy to see you and that was it,” he said. “No one outside your family cared or talked about anything. There were some other guys during my time on the Watertown Police Department who were Vietnam vets and there was no talk about it. Vietnam was one year of my life that only me and my family experienced.”
Schumann said the years have improved the way he, as a Vietnam veteran, is viewed by the public.
“These days, any person who has served is given respect,” he said.
Schumann thinks the turn toward respect for U.S. veterans has been increasing because people are seeing how hard people work and the sacrifices they have made in the modern era to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Schumann said he is likely the first Vietnam veteran from Watertown to go on a Vietnam veterans-only Honor Flight five years ago. He said it was emotional and he didn’t know anyone else on the flight.
“I met some very nice, helpful people,” he said of the trip, which was sponsored by the Appleton-based Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight.
When asked if the flight brought him any sense of “closure,” Schumann immediately responded that he experiences no feeling of closure when it comes to the war.
“You think of it daily, or every other day,” he said. “I don’t have nightmares. Stuff pops up in my mind — the basic experiences of that whole year. One week it’s the firefights. The next it’s what we could have done differently to keep guys from getting killed.”
He said he sometimes recalls how much he loved seeing U.S. helicopters approaching over the jungles. To this day, he said, he loves hearing the sound of Flight-For-Life when it leaves and returns to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
“Hearing Flight-For-Life takes me back. The helicopters got you out of there and it beat the hell out of walking,” Schumann said.
