JOHNSON CREEK — A Johnson Creek High School youth — still too young to drive a car — has started an ambitious business project with friends in his shop class and the crew members seem ready for any variety of jobs that could come their way.
Matthew Gruss, 15, is in the 10th grade and has created a business plan in which he and his metal fabrication classmates make some of the sturdiest picnic tables around.
The business has been named Bluejay Fabrication and is based out of Johnson Creek High School, which has the bluejay as its mascot.
“I decided to take a new class called Entrepreneurship Management and there they are teaching us and helping us to start and run a business,” Gruss said this week. “I didn’t really know what I should do (for a class project) and that day I was in one of my favorite classes — my metal fabrication class — and in there we were painting a picnic table we made.”
Around that time, Gruss began talking with his metal fabrication teacher, Ray Lauersdorf, about his curriculum and how he wasn’t sure what he should do for one of the largest projects in his Entrepreneurship Management class.
Lauersdorf told Gruss about how he had always hoped to start a metal fabrication business and wanted to help the shop class do something of that sort in 2020. Lauersdorf offered to be adviser.
“So we were throwing around ideas and we came up with a business plan,” Gruss said.
Fast tracking the project with help from staff at the high school, including Superintendent Dr. Michael Garvey, who helped the students gain financing to get the project established, the class members started out recently by filling small orders for picnic tables. They hope to expand into manufacture of park benches and metal signs.
“We are willing to bid out other projects in our capabilities,” Gruss said.
Lauersdorf said what he thinks is great about Bluejay Fabrication, in part, is that students use skills they have learned in the other classes and apply them to making a business — a student-run business — successful.
“Students will have to incorporate business concepts such as writing, communication and math skills,” he said. “Matthew was instrumental in moving this project forward. He wrote the business plan as part of an assignment for his entrepreneurship class, did research, presented the business idea to the school board and marketed it.”
So far, the group has made four picnic tables and is open to accepting orders of greater volume.
“We don’t have a set number,” Lauersdorf said. “However many orders we get, we will work to fill them all.”
Lauersdorf said the group began with the idea of making picnic tables and park benches, because they already had the jigs set up, parts lists in place and cost sheets organized.
“We are not limited to those two products,” he said. “The students can work with customers to create whatever they want.”
So far, the customers of Bluejay Fabrication are members of the community, but the business might branch out.
On Monday morning, team members of Bluejay Fabrication were found doing their work out of the fabrication shop at Johnson Creek High School.
“I classify this as a real business,” Gruss said, “because we are hoping to make money and reinvest it into the metal shop to help get even better equipment for students to learn on.”
Gruss credits many people for their support of his idea.
“I came up with the business, but I had a lot of people helping me throughout the way,” he said. “I had (business educator) Mr. (Marcus) Novak help me set up a business plan. Mr. Lauersdorf is my main partner, because he is the shop teacher and he also knows a lot more about the metal ordering. He is with me at every meeting and helps me come up with the prices and all the financial part of it. Dr. Garvey helped with the approval and financial accounts and that.”
Gruss’ three student associates are Sam Toebe, Travis Christensen and Dylan Vanover.
“They help build and manufacture all the products we make,” Gruss said. “We also have supportive industry partners in the community, like JWR Inc., CNC Solutions and Adams Asphalt. They have helped us in the past with resources and expertise.”
In true, forward-thinking, entrepreneurial fashion, Gruss stressed that profits from Bluejay Fabrication will be reinvested in the high school’s fabrication program.
Bluejay Fabrication is considered a school fundraiser and is not the only project of its kind in the Johnson Creek schools. It is, however, the only one in the metal shop. The Building Construction class takes on construction jobs, where the profits are reinvested into the construction program.
Gruss said it will be fun for him and his fellow shop class students to use their skills to showcase for the community what they are doing. At the same time, they will be helping the fabrication class’ future students work on more advanced equipment.
But what will happen to Bluejay Fabrication next year, when the class makeup changes?
“The plan is to run the program as a ‘capstone class,’” Lauersdorf said, adding that, with it classified as a capstone in the school’s offerings, the business would continue each year.
Lauersdorf teaches all the technical education classes at Johnson Creek High School, but for Bluejay Fabrication, he wants to be more of an adviser.
“I think it’s important that students know that this is their business to run,” he said.
Lauersdorf said it is gratifying as an educator to see Gruss initiate something on as large a scale as Bluejay Fabrication at an age when he can’t yet legally drive to school.
“I’ve had the idea of starting the (fabrication) business for a few years, but haven’t had a student who was willing to take it on until Matthew stepped up,” Lauersdorf said. “He’s really done a nice job starting this up.”
