The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced the availability of Health Equity Spark Grants designed to spark community dialogue on the topics of equity, diversity and inclusion. The grants are open through the end of the year and are available to any local organization interested in diving deeper into topics such as racism, bias and discrimination.
“Since inception, our foundation has focused its resources on health equity, which is defined as everyone having a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible,” said Tina Crave, GWCHF president and CEO. “These grants will provide resources to support learning and reflection about equity. We encourage organizations of all sizes to take advantage of this opportunity to experience a shared learning journey and time for personal growth.”
GWCHF has recently begun a journey to deepen its understanding of the barriers to equity, diversity and inclusion and their consequences, such as lack of access to good health, decent paying jobs, safe housing and healthcare.
“We are eager to learn how our community can be strengthened by holding the values of equity, diversity and inclusion close, and invite community groups both large and small to learn along with us,” said Margaret Hanrahan, GWCHF board member and grants committee chairwoman.
Health Equity Spark Grants were created to support agencies and grassroot groups such as youth groups, civic and faith organizations within Dodge and Jefferson counties. The grants will support journeys of learning and discovery across the community.
Prospective applicants can view the request for proposals, complete with application details, on the grants page of the foundation’s website at www.watertownhealthfoundation.com. GWCHF will accept Health Equity Spark Grant applications on a rolling basis through Dec. 31.
Submitted proposals must directly support the communities served by the school districts of Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown.
In addition to its Health Equity Spark Grants, GWCHF has two additional open grant opportunities. Pandemic Response Grants are open through Dec. 31, and are designed to ensure residents’ basic needs are met during the pandemic and beyond. Community Collaboration Grants, which are open on an ongoing basis, provide support up to $10,000 for partnerships that enhance community spaces where individuals can be active together.
To date, the foundation has invested $10 million in its five strategic, child-focused priorities:
• Strong families
• Kindergarten readiness
• School success
• Social emotional wellbeing
• Healthy eating/active living
To learn more about the foundation and supported initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com or Facebook at Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
