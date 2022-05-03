Diversey Inc., with its four-story, brick facility dominating the landscape in an industrial section of Watertown’s south side since 1973, is the latest business to announce that it is relocating Watertown manufacturing jobs.
According to Todd Hunsucker, vice president and general manager of U.S. Chemical, which owns the South Carolina-based Diversey, the US Chemical business headquarters will remain in Watertown, but Diversey’s dozens of manufacturing jobs will leave for a large facility that is being established in northern Kentucky, in the Cincinnati area.
“The decision to relocate our manufacturing and warehouse capabilities to northern Kentucky is the result of our continuous review of programs, supply chains, efficiencies and more, to ensure the best possible results for customers, employees and suppliers,” Hunsucker said. “It was not an easy decision, as many factors had to be considered, especially the impact it will have on people, both internally and externally.”
Diversey, 316 Hart St., manufactures cleaning and hygiene products, including janitorial supplies.
According to Marlo Short of Diversey, U.S. Chemical began operations in Watertown in 1973. She said about 65 of 100 employees at Diversey will be displaced by the move to Kentucky.
Hunsucker said the decision to leave Watertown was not a reaction to the performance of Diversey’s facility here, but a strategic move intended to best position its supply chain footprint and enable business growth.
He said the move is also designed to allow Diversey to, “best support our customers.”
Hunsucker said that supporting Diversey’s Watertown employees during the transition is a top priority.
“There is a dedicated team in place for employees to help guide and answer any questions,” he said.
Neither Hunsucker nor Short would say how many of Diversey’s displaced Watertown employees will be making the move to northern Kentucky.
Offers have been made and will continue, as others apply,” Short said. “Approximately 20 employees will remain with the U.S. Chemical operation in Watertown.”
According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, 150 new jobs are being created in northern Kentucky as a result of Diversey’s decision to grow there.
The Courier reported that Diversey is interested in locating in Core5’s C5 75/71 Northern KY Logistics Center, a 772,000-square-foot state-of-the-art logistics facility.
“The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved $2.8 million in incentives to help bring Diversey to the region,” the Courier reported.
In a statement provided to the Business Courier, Diversey said it feels Kenton County is “an excellent location” for its new production facility.
According to KEDFA documents related to the move, Diversey would lease a building in Elsmere, Kentucky for its facility. The total investment for the proposed project is more than $86.1 million, the Courier stated.
The Watertown Diversey/U.S. Chemical plant measures 145,000 square feet and is located on Hart Street in an industrial area on the south side of Watertown.
According to Hunsucker, while there, it has been Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through “leading hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning products.”
“We develop and deliver innovative products, services and technologies that save lives and protect our environment,” he said. “Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service and innovation.”
Hunsucker said the firm’s products combine patented chemicals, dosing and dispensing equipment, cleaning machines, services and digital analysis.
“We are a trusted partner, serving more than 85,000 customers in over 80 countries with a network of approximately 8,500 employees globally,” he said. “We are the leading global provider to the cleaning and hygiene industry for the institutional and food and beverage markets.”
The Watertown economy sustained another blow to its manufacturing base in late 2021 when Eaton Corp., also on the city’s south side, announced that it would be closing and did so last November. Just to the south of the city, Valero announced its closure in October of 2021, causing the loss of 61 jobs.
