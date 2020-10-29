WAUPUN— A Waupun prison has seen a sharp jump in coronavirus cases, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Over the last week, Waupun Correctional saw an increase of 336 positive cases among inmates and that number now stands at 625. There are currently 388 active cases while 237 have recovered. The facility has had 68 staff members with COVID-19. More than 1,300 specimens were collected by the Wisconsin National Guard during site-based testing at Waupun Correctional last week.
This is the second major outbreak Waupun has seen since the start of the pandemic. In May and early June, COVID-19 cases among prisoners at Waupun reached 228 infections. All of those inmates have since recovered from the virus, DOC said.
At nearby Dodge Correctional, there have been 259 confirmed cases among inmates with 21 active cases while 237 have recovered. Sixty-three employees have tested positive.
Fox Lake Correctional has three active cases with three recoveries among inmates while John C. Burke has one active case and one recovery.
The simultaneous outbreaks come on the heels of five other massive outbreaks of more than 100 cases in the prison system over the last two months.
The Wisconsin State Journal has so far confirmed four COVID-19 related deaths among prisoners. More deaths may have occurred, but the Department of Corrections does not report that information because of privacy laws.
DOC’s policy is for infected prisoners to be isolated and medically cared for, and exposed inmates to be quarantined. Infected staff are directed to stay home and self-quarantine.
Over the last month, three other massive COVID-19 outbreaks occurred at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, which has had a total of 872 positive cases among inmates since the start of the pandemic; Oshkosh Correctional Institution, which has seen a total of 636 cases; and Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility, which has seen a total of 278 cases. Each prison still had active cases Monday.
Another outbreak happened at the end of August in Green Bay Correctional Institution, which saw a peak of 250 actives cases Aug. 24. The prison has now seen a total of 374 positive cases.
Other smaller outbreaks are also growing. Prisons with active COVID-19 cases among inmates Monday included New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 64 cases, Redgranite Correctional Institution with 82 cases and Stanley Correctional Institution with 78 cases.
The four confirmed coronavirus deaths among inmates have occurred in the prisons with major outbreaks.
The first two confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the state prison system, first reported by the State Journal occurred at Dodge Correctional Institution in September.
A 63-year-old man in Dodge Correctional died from COVID-19 on Sept. 12, the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Three days later, a 62-year-old man at the prison died of lung cancer after testing positive for COVID-19, with the coronavirus infection a contributing factor to his death.
An inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution died Oct. 7. Dane County Medical Examiner Barry Irmen said a 54-year-old inmate with pre-existing conditions died at a local hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Irmen could not yet release the man’s cause of death, but said COVID-19 “likely contributed.” On Oct. 18, a fourth COVID-19-related death occurred at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution. Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner Adam Covach said the 56-year-old man died from COVID-19 pneumonia, with diabetes and obesity as contributing factors.
The Associated Press also assisted in the reporting of this article.
