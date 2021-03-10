HUSTISFORD — Incumbent Hustisford Village Board President Michael Grant is squaring off against Laurie Kuehl for the village board president role.
Voters will be able to select one of the candidates when they go to the polls April 6 for the general election.
Michael GrantGrant, 244 N. Lake St., Hustisford has been a resident of Hustisford for 18 years.
Grant is married to Pamela, and he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance. He has been a village trustee for six years and has served as village president for two years. He is retired after being employed 24 years at Bradley Corp. in Menomonee Falls as a credit manager. He belongs to the Lake Sinissippi Association, Husty Players and the Husty Community Garden.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Over the last several years, we have moved Hustisford forward on several projects while maintaining all essential services with very small increases in village taxes. We are in the process of developing a Tax Incremental Financing District to increase our industrial tax base, which should generate additional tax revenue in the years to come. We implemented a new garbage and recycling pick up service in 2020 and replaced the landing at Neider Park on Lake Sinissippi. Two years ago, we contracted with a new EMS service to assist the Hustisford EMT team, and provide the necessary transport services. We have a three-year plan to resurface all village streets in need of repair. I believe we need to continue with new ideas to keep the village moving forward.”
Grant did not provide a photo.
Laurie KuehlKuehl, 284 Oakwood Blvd., Hustisford has lived in Hustisford for 38 years. She did attend high school and has been a Hustisford School Board member for 15 years. She is the co-owner of Lake Street Inn in Hustisford. She is also a member of the Lake Sinissippi Association, Hustisford Business Association and Marshview Riders ATV/UTV Club of Dodge County.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I’m counting on your support to be the next village president of Hustisford. As a 38-year resident of Hustisford, I’ve watched the town change through the years — for better and for worse. Like any evolving small town, Hustisford is facing modern-day challenges that require proactive, future-focused solutions. I served on the school board for 15 years and am well versed in the challenges we face to serve our community youth. I was not afraid to ask the tough questions and take a standeven when it was the hardest choice. As a Hustisford business owner that deals with the local public, I hear the concerns of the people and I empathize with those concerns. As a member of the Lake Sinissippi Association, I work with other local volunteers to protect and promote the resources our lake can provide our community. As village president, my priority will be to make Hustisford a desirable place to live, recreate, conduct business and educate our children. Hustisford residents deserve to have confidence in the village leadership and know that community affairs are handled thoughtfully, responsibly and with full disclosure. These ideals equate to a board that exercises transparency in all village affairs, requires accountability of all public services, and, executes fiscal responsibility and proper management of taxpayer monies. I place an emphasis on public safety, and will strive to cultivate cooperative, working relationships with Dodge County Sheriff’s department to eradicate drug activity within the village. Furthermore, I will be a voice for business and work diligently to revitalize our downtown to retain and attract businesses to Hustisford. Most importantly, I will be your community partner to retain our rich history, while bringing in innovative ideas to make Hustisford great again. It’s time to get real with Kuehl!”
