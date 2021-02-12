JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board acted Wednesday night to replace the fire alarm system at West Elementary School in order to heighten safety.
The district obtained three bids for the project, including two different bids from Martin Systems and one from Johnson Controls.
District administration and buildings and grounds director Tim Graffin recommended the district go with the low bid from Johnson Controls in the amount of $62,060.59.
The district had also received two bids for two different brands of fire alarms from Martin Systems. These came in at $73,975.91 and $64,669.05 respectively.
Johnson Controls’ low bid also included carbon monoxide detectors to bring the school up to current code. The entire system is expected to last 20 to 25 years, Graffin said. Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner also played a role in signing off on the system.
Graffin also noted that there are local connections with the Johnson Controls system, as the designer of the system is a graduate of Jefferson High School and Johnson Controls would be using a contractor from the area as well.
The project is planned to be completed by the end of June.
“It’s very important to have a good-operating system,” Graffin said. “It’s the first line of defense to get children out of the building in case of a fire.”
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board accepted two resignations and two notices of retirement. The notices of retirement came from Jefferson High School principal Steve Dinkel and his wife Cathi Dinkel, a Jefferson Middle School language arts teacher.
The resignations came from Timothy James Linz, fifth-grade teacher at West Elementary School for the past four years, and Mike Fellin, tech ed teacher at Jefferson High School.
In Linz’s letter of resignation — effective at the end of the current school year, the West teacher said he had enjoyed his time at West. He did not list a reason for his departure.
Fellin, meanwhile, had come out of retirement to take the Jefferson High School position a few years ago and has already stayed longer than he originally planned to stay in this role.
In other business, the board eyed a continuation of district’s participation in the Wisconsin School Nutrition Purchasing Cooperative in the 2021-22 school year.
Jefferson is currently a member of this 57-district purchasing cooperative, which negotiates better prices for paper, milk, bread and other essentials and prime vendor pacts.
Membership in the cooperative costs $300 per year and the district sees more in savings that it expends to join, officials noted.
Additionally, the school board acted to approve the Jefferson Summer School handbook in its second reading.
With some added coronavirus protections, district planners anticipate being able to offer a more vigorous and varied on-site summer school program this summer.
Last year’s program was limited to virtual classes for elementary school students offering grade-level activities, rather than specialty classes students could choose, plus daytime high school and fifth-grade “band camps,” and swimming lessons late in the summer.
At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss confidential matters. These related to the hiring process for the new superintendent, salary parameters and contract language for the new superintendent, contract negotiations with the Jefferson Education Association teachers’ union for the 2021-22 school year, and the nonrenewal of a certified staff member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.