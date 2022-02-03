The Watertown Fire Department responded Wednesday morning to a call to this home 615 N. Fourth St. in Watertown for a house with a large amount of smoke coming from it. The fire department was able to bring the fire under control in 12 minutes. See more photos online.
It was a busy morning for area fire departments Wednesday as many were summoned to a structure fire in Rome and, at the same time, another blaze broke out at a home in the heart of Watertown on North Fourth Street.
The Watertown Fire Department responded at 8:59 a.m. to a call to 615 N. Fourth St. for a report of a small house with a large amount of smoke pouring out of it.
“Fire units arrived on scene shortly after the call to find the house with an active fire and requested help from neighboring departments,” Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld reported. “The sole occupant was just returning home at the time the fire was reported and, with help from Watertown Police Department, was given a warm place to stay during the time of the fire.”
Biefeld said the occupant denied any smoke inhalation or injuries at that time.
“Arriving units entered the house and were able to have the fire knocked down within 12 minutes of being on scene,” Biefeld said.
Watertown Fire Department and mutual aid units stayed on scene for approximately 90 minutes to make sure the fire was extinguished.
“The cause of the fire was investigated by the Watertown Fire Department fire investigator and was deemed to be accidental with the probable cause being a paper product being too close to a heat vent pipe,” Biefeld said.
The chief called the damage to the house “extensive” and said it was estimated to be more than $42,500.
There were no injuries reported in the fire and the American Red Cross was called to help with lodging for the displaced occupant.
The Watertown Fire Department received help through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System from fire departments including Waterloo; Johnson Creek; Lebanon; Hustisford and newly combined departments from Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville.
