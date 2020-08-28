SUN PRAIRE — Youth across rural America faced disappointment this year when their fairs were canceled or went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Knowing the importance of county and state fairs to young people in their territory, Compeer Financial stepped in to recognize the hard work youth put into their fair projects.
In June, Compeer unveiled the Blue Ribbon Project, a contest for youth to submit their fair projects for a chance to win prizes.
“Compeer remains a strong supporter of youth agriculture programs across our territory,” said John Monson, chief mission and marketing officer at Compeer Financial. “With many summer events being canceled, including county and state fairs, our team wanted to still be able to recognize and support the hard work of 4-H and FFA members with the Blue Ribbon Project Contest.”
Young people across Compeer’s 144-county territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin were encouraged to submit photos and descriptions of their projects and to explain what their project meant to them.
“Many of our team members participated in fairs growing up, or have kids showing at fairs now. We know how important something like this can be to our local youth,” said Monson.
With 542 total submissions, 54 entrants were awarded as winners or grand champions, receiving $100 for themselves, and $100 for a non-profit organization of their choice. Grand champions received $500 for themselves and $500 for their non-profit organization. Winners were determined based on age and geographic location.
Trent Schlender of Watertown was among the 19 Wisconsin youth winners.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $23.4 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.