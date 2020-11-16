Until further notice, the City of Watertown Engineering and Building, Safety and Zoning Departments are revising the practices for acceptance of permits and payments as follows:

For submittals of new homes/large plans contact the office at 262-4060 to schedule a specific time to drop off the plans in a no-contact capacity.

Permit submittals for all Electric, HVAC, and plumbing permits shall continue to be submitted utilizing our online system. All other permits can either be emailed in to nikkiz@cityofwatertown.org, placed in an envelope marked for the appropriate department and placed in the silver drop box outside the front doors of Watertown City Hall, 106 Jones St. or mailed it to the office at P.O. Box 477, Watertown, WI 53094. If an individual needs to obtain a permit form from our offices, call at 262-4060 or email the request to nikkiz@cityofwatertown.org.

Payments may be submitted to the office either via mail (P.O. Box 477, Watertown, WI 53094), by placing the payment in an envelope marked for the appropriate department and placed in the silver drop box outside the front doors of City Hall at 106 Jones St. or via online payment. The city accepts cash (exchange change only) or a check made payable to “City of Watertown” or credit card (note credit card payments have an additional 2.75% charge plus an additional fee of 50 cents is applied for any payments below $100. There is also a $1 fee for online payments made via checking and savings).

