JEFFERSON - After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Jefferson American Legion Auxiliary will host its traditional Memorial Day breakfast Monday, May 31.
The event, sponsored by Jefferson's American Legion Auxiliary Unit 164, will run from 7-11 a.m. at the VFW Recreation Center at 1420 S. Rockwell Ave., Jefferson.
The menu will include pancakes, hash browns, scrambled eggs, seasoned scrambled eggs with Palm's Mushrooms, toast, coffee cake, doughnuts, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Adult tickets cost $7, tickets for ages 6-12 $3 and children age 5 and under eat for free.
Carry outs will be available.
