Watertown’s Health Department Director and Health Officer Carol Quest told the common council Tuesday night there were 464 investigations of possible COVID-19 cases in Watertown, with 19 confirmed cases.
Quest provided her information during Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland’s now-usual “COVID-19 Update and Discussion”for the Watertown Common Council.
Quest said 12% percent of people who were examined for the virus were hospitalized. A total of 399 people have been tested, but were not positive for COVID-19.
“Ten individuals who have recovered are now symptom-free,” Quest said.
“We’ve had individuals in every age group, from the most vulnerable to those not deemed to be that vulnerable.”
Quest said the majority of her staff’s time is occupied by COVID-19-related activities, but health department personnel are still responding to other local needs, along with staying in touch with state organizations as governments keep track of the coronavirus.
“We are here to support everyone and keep our community safe,” Quest said.
She also talked about the basics of the city’s plan for dealing with the pandemic until there is a vaccine.
“We want to be most efficient and I have a fabulous staff,” she said, adding her team is cross-trained, something she is thankful for. “Everything in public health is a wild game now.”
Quest said her job has not been as challenging as it is now, perhaps since the great Watertown tire fire of 2005. She said she is hoping that, by 2021, a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available in Watertown.
“And then essential staff will be vaccinated first,” Quest said, adding it will likely be made part of what is she called the “normal” flu vaccine. “We have a lot of work to do.”
Quest said there is a great chance for the COVID-19 virus to mutate. As an example, she said the H1N1 virus was around for several decades. She also said that there may have been a COVID-19 virus presence in Watertown before the current worldwide outbreak.
Discussing events that are coming this summer in the city, such as parades and Riverfest, Quest’s department is working with event organizers as plans are made, canceled and postponed.
“This has been a long (process),” McFarland said of the COVID-19 outbreak as Quest’s presentation concluded, “and it will continue to be.”
Also Tuesday, the council approved the annual report from the Watertown Police Department.
An introduction to the report from Police Chief Robert Kaminski stated the Watertown Police Department “possesses a strong set of values that direct how work is accomplished, and all members of the Department strive to conduct business in a fair and consistent manner.”
Kaminski said the department has a foundation built on a “community policing philosophy, and a strong emphasis is placed on building partnerships within the community to improve the quality of life here.
“We have and continue to build strong partnerships to keep our city safe, as well as prevent crime and disorder,” Kaminski said.
The council also extended its thanks and expressed its high regard for the city clerk, deputy clerk, clerk’s office, city staff and poll workers for their performance throughout the spring elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.