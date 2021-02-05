Snow emergency scaled back

The snow emergency declared in Watertown Thursday is being scaled back to the central city area.
To assist the street department with their plowing and cleanup efforts, the Watertown Police Department has declared a snow emergency for the central city snow removal area beginning at 11 o'clock tonight, Feb. 5. Snow removal and cleanup operations will be continuing in the business district of the city tonight. Parking will be permitted on city streets outside of the central city snow removal area. See attached map for street boundaries.
During the snow emergency, parking on city streets and alleys in the central city snow removal area will be banned between 11 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.
Residents who live in the central city snow removal area and have no off-street parking available are encouraged to utilize municipal parking lots or make arrangements with neighbors, relatives or friends to avoid a potential $50 citation. In addition, any vehicle that has been ticketed and remains parked at the same location for 24 or more hours afterward may be towed at the owner’s expense.
Citizens are encouraged to monitor the City of Watertown website at: www.ci.watertown.wi.us or Watertown Police Department website at: www.watertownpolice.com or search for us on Facebook at Watertown WI Police Department for current snow emergencies and notifications.
