Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported at two Dodge County prisons, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Waupun Correction reported, which has had the most positive positive cases among inmates in the state, added one more case and now has 230. Nearly 200 of those COVID-19 cases were reported in June. The facility also reported 24 staff members as of Thursday with COVID-19, also the highest number of prison staff suffering from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
At nearby Dodge Correctional, the facility is reporting 14 positive tests along with three employees, who have been confirmed to have COVID-19. So far, there has been 5,812 test administered at the four Dodge County prisons with a combined 244 positive tests among its inmates.
To date, while John C. Burke Correctional in Waupun has reported no COVID-19 cases, Fox Lake Correctional has confirmed only three employees, who had COVID-19.
