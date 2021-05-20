JUNEAU — A recall petition against a Dodge County supervisor, District No. 10, was filed in the county clerk’s office Tuesday afternoon. If all the paperwork is in order, a vote could be held sometime this summer.
The recall is for Thomas Schaefer, 75, of the Village of Neosho. He has served on the board since 2004.
Dan Siegmann, 62, of the Town of Rubicon filed the petition in an attempt to oust Schaefer, who supported the draft of an ordinance in June 2020 that would have provided the Dodge County health officer with distinct procedures and developed parameters should a localized health order would be needed during the pandemic.
The purpose of the draft was to describe the duties and authorities of the local health officer, prevent communicable diseases and their spread, prevent public health nuisances and human health hazards, prevent food and waterborne illnesses and infections and their spread, and also provide for the administration and enforcement for any violations that may occur.
The draft provoked a community backlash over concerns of constitutional overreach.
Siegmann, who runs the “FREE in Dodge” Facebook page, which tracks issues on the town and county levels of government to ensure they are constitutionally sound and fiscally responsible, was against the ordinance draft.
Siegmann said when he called his representative, who is Schaefer, to discuss the proposed draft, Schaefer told him he didn’t have time to discuss the issue and didn’t want to hear what Siegmann wanted to say and hung up.
Schaefer said Wednesday he would not comment on Siegmann’s statement.
However, Schaefer said he served as chairman for the Town of Rubicon for 30 years.
“I think I did a lot to help the Town of Rubicon in my 30 years on the board,” Schaefer said. “I’ve been here (in Dodge County) my whole life.”
When asked if he would run in April 2022, Schaefer said he wasn’t planning on running for a county supervisor seat this past election, but did anyway.
“I didn’t want to run before and then I did,” he said. “We’ll see if I run again. Who knows?”
He didn’t comment on whether he would resign.
Siegmann said he has been involved in Dodge County politics for nearly a year now.
“What I am seeing from our elected officials is not what the people of Dodge County want,” Siegmann said. “The biggest concerns I have is our constitutional freedoms and liberties are not being protected. He (Schaefer) is just listening to the leaders and not the people of the county he is supposed to represent.”
Siegmann said the current Dodge County Board of Supervisors are becoming a “ruling class of leaders” who don’t allow for others to think for themselves.
“People have to start taking back its county board,” Siegmann said. “This is a wake up call. We’re (FREE in Dodge) sick of not being listened to. This recall is the first step.”
Siegmann needed 362 signatures to prompt the recall, and was able to obtain 395.
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson has 31 days in which to verify the signatures. If the signatures are found to be legal, Gibson will then issue a certificate of sufficiency. She has 31 days to complete the verification, according to the State Elections Board.
Schaefer, the incumbent, has 10 days to review the signatures and file a written challenge. If a challenge is filed, Siegmann has five days to respond.
The State Elections Board says Gibson will need to examine the signatures to make sure they were signed during the time the petition was taken out and the date it was filed. She will also have to determine if the signatures and all the information provided is correct.
After a certificate of sufficiency is issued, a notice will be published in county newspapers announcing the recall election and seeking candidates. Although Siegmann has already come forward, more candidates can do the same. Each candidate will be required to get signatures from at least 20 residents but not more than 100. An election will be held the sixth Tuesday following the date of when the sufficiency is filed.
If more than two persons compete for the office, a recall primary will be held on the date originally set for the recall election. The recall election will then be held on the Tuesday of the fourth week after the recall primary. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes in the recall primary will be certified to appear on the ballot in the recall election.
The incumbent against whom the recall petition is filed will automatically appear on the ballot as a candidate at the recall election, or at the primary if a primary is required, unless Schaefer resigns within 10 days after the date the certificate of sufficiency is issued. All other candidates must file a registration statement, circulate and file nomination papers and file a declaration of candidacy with the county clerk.
The last successful recall was in 2003 against Dodge County Supervisor Betty Balian of the Town of Lebanon.
