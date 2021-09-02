Watertown has one of the longest, historic, downtown main streets in the state.
This is quite a selling point when one thinks of other, old Wisconsin river cities. Complications start to creep in, however, according to speakers at Tuesday’s “Downtown Main Street Reconstruction Presentation,” when a person realizes the thoroughfare is not only the city’s Main Street, but State Highway 19.
State highways like Watertown’s Main Street are subject, in part, to the jurisdiction of the state Department of Transportation. So if the state says it wants the Cole Bridge — Main Street Bridge — repaired at a certain time, then the city must comply.
The state may want to work on that bridge in 2026.
“(Having our Main Street) be a connecting highway, limits us more than it does other cities,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland told a crowd of about 50 people gathered Tuesday at the Towne Cinema for the downtown reconstruction session.
The event was informational, with a concluding question and answer session, with McFarland reiterating much of what she told the city’s common council on Aug. 3.
Among the goals of the meeting were to address the effects on the proposed downtown reconstruction by such things as the potential 2026 total reconstruction of the Main Street Bridge, as well as eventual street work and infrastructure renewal on the 11 blocks of downtown Main Street from Church Street to Sharp Corner Park.
The last time Main Street saw a total overhaul was 1967, so when the new reconstruction projects are undertaken, “... we’ll have the (product of it) for the next 40 to 60 years, so we want to do this right,” said Alex Allon, executive director of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority.
Allon said Watertown is doing well to get fairly far ahead of the street and bridge work that is coming and, to date, efforts have included creation of a redevelopment task force that features representatives from the city and state, elected officials, downtown organizations, the business community and the Watertown community at-large.
Recommendations, so far, for downtown Watertown include aesthetic improvements. The aesthetics, according to presenters, could include murals of high-quality design, improvement of parking lot aesthetics, removal of vegetation to open views to the river, creation of views and vistas, and installation of trees and plantings to soften aesthetics.
Infrastructure recommendations, to date, include inclusion of infrastructure for decorative lighting and electrical use, installation of infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, installation of infrastructure to accommodate 5G on light poles, and improvement of seawalls along the river downtown.
Also mentioned have been pedestrian-oriented design recommendations that include installation of way-finding signs, creation of meeting spaces and spaces for winter activities, and installation of multi-use bubblers for people and pets.
Planning recommendations include performing a comprehensive parking study in downtown, with the intention of planning for future parking needs and minimizing parking loss for downtown businesses; performing transportation network evaluation downtown with the intention of reevaluating one-way streets and planning for bike usage; and an implementation plan for developing the Riverwalk north of the Main Street Bridge. Also being considered is development of a plan for creative alley restoration and public art, and a plan for green infrastructure improvements downtown.
Those doing visioning for the downtown project, so far, agree that the city should pursue high-quality design in its downtown projects. They should make downtown pedestrian friendly and retail/commerce oriented, provide universal access, and be forward-looking, while remaining rooted in the city’s rich history.
Other items stressed Tuesday were the possible need for widening of sidewalks, addition of seating for pedestrians, making bump-outs in curbs to slow traffic, relocating crosswalks for a better pedestrian flow and inclusion of deaf assistance in design.
“Downtown isn’t dead,” McFarland said, but she noted the city needs to, “soften the aesthetic” to make it more pleasant.
Switching gears slightly, McFarland reassured the public that the Town Square project is, “100% happening” and people will likely see work on that space starting near the river this winter, or in the spring of 2022.
At this point, downtown reconstruction planners are seeking public comment in advance of implementing any changes. McFarland said the project will likely be conducted, “block-by-block” over the course of two to three years and each block of renovations could cost $1 million.
Allon encouraged everyone involved in downtown business — and the community as a whole — to provide their input into this “collaborative effort.”
Another presentation from the Downtown Main Street Reconstruction Task Force is set for Wednesday morning at Maranatha Baptist University.
“This is a community-wide thing,” Allon said, “and the good thing is that we are getting ahead of this now and not two months before the road is ripped up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.